Donovan Mitchell Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of White Party, Gets Trolled By Teammate

Donovan Mitchell recently caught the eye for attending Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons. Shortly after, the Cleveland Cavaliers star even shared a sneak peek of the event with his followers, making headlines everywhere. While his actions turned him into the center of attention, his teammate, Sam Merrill, used it as an opportunity to mock him.

Soon after Mitchell provided a glimpse into the party via Instagram, Merrill ridiculed the 27-year-old. He jokingly expressed annoyance at being left out of such a prestigious event. Outlining his frustration in the comments, the Cavs star wrote,

“How do you get an invite and I don’t”.

Sam Merill feels left out after Donovan Mitchell posts images of his 'White Party' pic.twitter.com/OEUKCSmzXG — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 7, 2024

The comment surfaced immediately after Mitchell uploaded a few clicks from the white party on the social media platform. It captured him having a great time with his sister, Jordan, alongside a few celebrity athletes, namely Micah Parsons, P. J. Tucker, and Mo Bamba. The event also featured world-renowned artists and performers like Meek Mill, Drake, and Camila Cabello.

Mitchell was invited to this star-studded occasion due to his connection with the host, Michael Rubin. As a former stakeholder at the Philadelphia 76ers and current CEO of the digital sports platform, Fanatics, the latter has the biggest names across industries in his contact. The Cavs talisman undoubtedly was one such name on his list, paving the way for his entry.

Even though his appearance impressed his followers, it left a bad aftertaste in Merrill’s mouth. The latter seemed to have felt slightly jealous of his teammate before using the trolling remark as a potential coping mechanism.

However, Mitchell didn’t seem to have minded his teammate’s antics. Understanding the event’s significance, he instead remained focused on enjoying it.