Donovan Mitchell Laughs At His Exclusion From Team USA’s Hypothetical 2028 Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA’s dramatic gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics is less than a week old. However, fans are already turning their attention to the 2028 edition. Many have begun predicting what the roster would look like and most believe it would feature today’s young stars. However, Donovan Mitchell is currently not a popular pick, which has seemingly irked him.

The Cavaliers star posted a passive-aggressive response on X to a potential Team USA lineup for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics which did not include him. The team featured Ja Morant, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Brunson, Paolo Banchero, Cooper Flagg, Zion Williamson and Cade Cunningham. The post was captioned,

“Which players would you like to see join Team USA for the 2028 Olympics?”

Mitchell seemingly wasn’t pleased about being left off the graphic. He responded with a single laughing emoji, suggesting he should have been included.

The lineup isn’t official nor is it a slight at any player. It’s a collage of some of the most exciting young players in the league and Cooper Flagg, who’s expected to be a lottery pick in the 2025 draft. However, the Cavaliers star was seemingly baffled about not being considered by the fans to represent Team USA in the 2028 Olympics.

Mitchell would likely be among the contenders if he continues his current trajectory. He has averaged over 25 points in each of the past four campaigns. Last season, he played 55 games for Cleveland and averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point line.

His excellent season prompted the Cavaliers to reward the guard with a three-year, $150 million contract extension, which will expire at the end of the 2027-28 campaign. He’ll be 31 that summer, and, as long as he remains healthy, in his prime years as a player.

Mitchell’s response to the post can be deemed a public proclamation that he wants to represent Team USA at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. However, he’ll have to prove his mettle over the next four years to earn a spot on the roster.

Given how close the star-studded US roster came to losing in the semifinal and final in Paris, the selection committee will likely not take any risks and field the strongest possible lineup in LA.

Mitchell would have to beat out several of his peers to earn the chance to represent the nation in the Olympics. It won’t be easy, but he’s up for the challenge.