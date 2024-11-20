Donovan Mitchell on How Coaches Can Get the Best Out of Him: Positive Reinforcement Doesn’t Work

Athletes have their methods of motivating themselves to do better every game—meditation sessions, listening to upbeat music, and watching game tapes, are some popular ways. For Donovan Mitchell, being doubted or criticized does the trick.

During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, the Cleveland Cavaliers star said that he doesn’t like positive reinforcement because it’s actually counterproductive to his game. He believes that being told that he is doing great makes him complacent and dulls his blade.

Spida admitted that he has conveyed the knowledge to the new head coach of the Cavaliers, Kenny Atkinson.

The 28-year-old said, “For me, I don’t like positive reinforcement. I tell people all the time. I tell Kenny that now.”

He knows that he is going to be praised for being great by fans on social media or by his family. So, it becomes important for him that his coaches hold him accountable and keep him at an edge. He said, “I respond to sh*t like that. Like, alright, bet. You’re not hooping, sitting down…I got you and then from there like that just always been me.”

It’s pretty evident that D-Mitch has an almost Jordan-esque propensity to take things personal when he receives criticism. This is well demonstrated by the fact that his career took a major shift after he was benched for the first time in college.

Mitchell has understood that “yeah, you’re good, but…” puts him in work mode. Atkinson must’ve realized it very well too because the Cavs star has been brilliant this season so far.

Mitchell took the Cavaliers to a 15-0 start

The Cleveland franchise surprised everyone with the way they started this season. Going on an unbeaten 15-game run, they ended up setting a franchise record. In the 15 games, Mitchell averaged 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 46.7% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point line.

Despite joining the Cavs in June of this year, Atkinson has figured out how to get the best out of the five-time All-Star. In the J. B. Bickerstaff era, the Cavs weren’t nearly as dominant. They missed the playoffs in the first three seasons and lost in the first round in the fourth season. This year, they’re looking to put the league on notice.

Even though their unbeaten streak came to an end against the Boston Celtics in Game 16 as they lost 117-120 at TD Garden, the Cavs are well on track to have one of their most successful seasons in franchise history.