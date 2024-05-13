Donovan Mitchell’s Calf Strain Casts Doubt Over His Availability For Celtics-Cavaliers Game 4

Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks at the replay board while playing against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ semi-final series against the Boston Celtics seems to have reached the peak of its competitiveness. With the latter fulfilling their revenge by winning Game 3, the Cavs remain in dire need of a spark to bring the momentum back in their favor. Amidst the anticipation, the fanbase has expectedly turned its attention towards their talisman, Donovan Mitchell.

Advertisement

However, the latest injury report from the NBA has potentially hindered the plans of the franchise. As per the report, Mitchell is still dealing with a left calf strain, resulting in swelling and pain in the back of his left leg.

The 27-year-old incurred this injury during Game 3, limiting his on-court mobility in the fourth quarter of the clash. Usually, this condition requires a recovery time of about a week. This has made his availability ‘Questionable’ for the upcoming Game 4.

However, this seems to be a minor injury on the player’s end, failing to rule him out entirely for the next clash. This has kept the hopes of the franchise alive as they have maintained an impressive 36-19 run in his presence. His 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game [as per StatMuse] have consequently turned him into an irreplaceable asset for the roster.

Can Donovan Mitchell spearhead a victory?

Despite having the home advantage in Game 4, the internal problems continue to worry the Cavs. The franchise is already without the services of Ty Jerome and Craig Porter Jr. due to injuries. On top of this, Jarrett Allen also remains doubtful for the clash. The 26-year-old is yet to make his comeback to the court since incurring a right rib contusion in late April.

This further enhances the importance of having Mitchell on the floor. The 5x All-Star is leading the series in points (95) while leading his team in assists (16) as per Basketball Reference. Additionally, the franchise’s sole victory in Game 2 was heavily influenced by his 29 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds on the night [as per StatMuse].

So, Mitchell remains the Cavs’ best bet to level the series in the upcoming clash. Undoubtedly, the player himself understands this, potentially prompting him to play through his minor injury. This paves the way for an exciting game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with the fans keeping an eye on the action.