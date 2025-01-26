“Don’t Care At All”: Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Responds to Fans Claiming He’ll Be Traded Soon

May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) grabs a rebound against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the fourth quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With the trade deadline coming up, the trade rumor market is heating up as well. In the New York market, Mitchell Robinson’s name has been on the top of the list of possible trades this season. Amidst all that noise, the center’s response to a fan’s DM further added fuel to the fire after the fan revealed the interaction to the public.

Robinson has been with the Knicks since 2018 when he was drafted by the franchise late in the second round. However, he has had several injuries in recent years and has been sidelined for extended periods.

When a fan responded to his Instagram story with the comment, “You getting traded next bro,” the 26-year-old didn’t seem too bothered by the possibility. The center replied, “I do not care at all to be honest.”

Mitchell didn’t explain what he meant by the message. However, his response could mean two things.

He could be saying that he doesn’t care about the fan’s opinion and therefore will not worry about it. His message could also mean that if he does end up getting traded in the upcoming week, he will not be bothered by it. The latter sentiment could be problematic for the Knicks as it indicates that he is pretty much done with them.

As of now, there’s no clear timeline for his return to the NBA. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, this is making the Knicks worried about his future in the organization. Regardless of what the NYC side have in the pipeline regarding Robinson, it’s common knowledge at this point that he has been a regular feature on trade rumors for a while.

Tom Thibodeau talked about Mitchell Robinson’s injury status

During a recent press conference, coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about Robinson’s status. He said that the center is making “steady progress” and is being closely monitored. However, the process can’t be rushed even when the recovery is taking longer than expected. So far, he has made good progress and is “working out every day.”

When asked if he has any idea when Robinson will be cleared to play, he said, “It’s hard for me to say…I have to trust the medical people to give him clearance. There haven’t been any setbacks.”

Robinson has been sidelined for the entire season so far due to his offseason ankle surgery. The biggest problem in his case, even if the Knicks wish to trade him, would be to generate interest from teams as a player with several foot and ankle issues.