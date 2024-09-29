mobile app bar

Mitchell Robinson ‘Flexes’ His Knicks Moments Amidst Rumors Of Being Traded

Aakash Nair
Published

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There’s a new big man in the Big Apple. The arrival of Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks quickly became the biggest move this off-season. But it’s also evoked some anxieties in Mitchell Robinson, who might lose his minutes, or more, to Towns.

Though Robinson has been solid in his role, injuries have plagued his young career. His left leg hasn’t fully recovered from an injury he incurred in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. Amidst the mounting speculation, Robinson took matters into his own hands by launching a fan campaign for himself.

In one of his posts, the 26-year-old shared some of his most selfless moments with the Knicks where he put his body on the line for the team. “Risking it all,” Robinson captioned the video.

This might be Robinson’s way of getting ahead of criticism about his availability. Centers are often the backline of most defenses, making them vulnerable to catching posters and, on some occasions, even elbows.

The 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft also reminded fans that he is now the longest tenured player on the Knicks roster. Robinson re-shared an image of the 2020-21 New York Knicks, highlighting how he is the only remaining member from that squad.

Robinson’s efforts to avoid a trade are holding steady for now, but there’s no guarantee the Knicks will keep their longtime center. With his current injury sidelining him for at least the first 20 games of the 2024-25 season, and the team lacking depth at the four and five spots, his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

In December 2023, the center fractured his foot and missed the rest of the season after undergoing injury. He returned just in time for the playoffs, but a dirty play from Joel Embiid aggravated Robinson’s left foot, forcing him to leave the game in a walking boot.

Currently, sources are reporting a return in December or January for the Knicks’ #23. After that, the team has him on contract for one more season, until 2026-27 when Robinson can enter unrestricted free agency.

In the meantime, New York could look at Minnesota’s ‘twin tower’ experiment and replicate it with both Towns and Robinson starting. Though KAT initially struggled playing at the forward spot, his comfort in the role grew throughout last season.

Furthermore, with Robinson in the starting lineup, the team will have a much more robust defense, with elite perimeter stoppers in OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, and a career 1.9 blocks-per-game center in Robinson.

