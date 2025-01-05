“Don’t Even Put LeBron James Over Kobe Bryant”: Charles Barkley Reiterates Michael Jordan Is the ‘Best Basketball Player He’s Seen’

Even as LeBron James continues to dominate in the NBA in his 22nd season, many of the game’s past legends still side with Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. It’s usually those who actually faced Mike who have such a high opinion of his game, as they witnessed his electrifying performances up close and personal. That includes Charles Barkley, who reiterated his stance on the discussion during an appearance on They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.

When an audience member questioned Barkley about his experiences with MJ, the Hall of Fame big man didn’t hold back in his praise. “I’ve never seen a better basketball player than Michael Jordan… Because I don’t even put LeBron above Kobe,” the Chuckster said to ravenous applause.

Considering he retired after the 1999-00 season, Barkley had ample opportunity to face off against both Jordan and Bryant. It wasn’t until 2003 when LeBron arrived in the league, so it’s possible the legend is exercising his bias toward the two legends he actually faced off with. The era that those three started in was also viewed as a tougher, more physical time in the NBA, which also tends to lead to disingenuous discussions.

The 61-year-old underlined how he actually doesn’t like comparing NBA greats because of the array of unique skill sets. “I think it’s lazy to get into the LeBron and Michael thing, cause they’re both extraordinary,” he said before lauding MJ’s greatness. Barkley was able to make his stance known without putting down LeBron, who he also acknowledged as an all-time great.

The 1993 MVP made it clear that he doesn’t like to compare different player’s talents. However, Sir Charles did briefly explain what he believes Kobe and Jordan have over LeBron – their killer mentality.

Barkley explained the difference between Kobe, MJ, and LeBron

Rather than talk about their respective on-court skill sets, Barkley instead pointed to a personality difference that made the Black Mamba and Mike strike more fear into their opponents than James. “The difference is LeBron’s a nice guy. Nobody ever said that s**t about Michael and Kobe,” Sir Charles added to a wave of laughter.

Barkley underlined how the pair of former shooting guards would be out there to “kill people” on the court. The Alabama native explained how that is what he always tells people when they ask what the biggest contrast between the three was. “Michael and Kobe, they’re mean guys. They’re going to kick your a** and tell you about it the whole time,” Barkley continued.

LeBron James continues to break all-time records during his mind-boggling 22nd professional campaign. But at this point, it appears there is nothing else he can do to make some people change their minds about his standing in the GOAT debate.