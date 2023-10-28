“Don’t F**king Stand!”: Kevin Durant’s Frustrations With Suns Players Letting LeBron James Nonchalantly Drive-In, Gets Leaked

The Phoenix Suns put up a terrific performance despite missing out on two of their All-Stars – Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Kevin Durant was the focal point during the game, and he did everything in his power to lead the team to victory. Despite leading the action-packed Suns-Lakers contest by as much as 12 points, LeBron James and Co. ultimately clinched a 100-95 win.

Taking the floor without the backcourt duo of Booker and Beal saw Kevin Durant assume the leadership role. Throughout the contest, the Slim Reaper was seen being vocal.

At one point in the contest, Durant cussed at his teammates for not helping on defense. As seen in @legendz_nba’s tweet below, KD called out Josh Okogie and Jordan Goodwin for their lack of effort on the defensive end of the floor.

The Durantula was frustrated at Okogie and Goodwin for allowing James to drive in the lane with the utmost ease.

“Don’t f**king wait for him, bro. Don’t f**king stand. Help on him. Play with a purpose, so he doesn’t get a layup. You can’t leave him on an island like that, he’s too strong, man. You see what I’m saying,” KD said.

Kevin Durant trash-talked LeBron James and co. all game long

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers are two powerhouses of the Western Conference. As expected, the clash between the two teams was quite heated.

Kevin Durant was the star player to keep an eye out for and it is safe to say that he didn’t disappoint. Facing off against LBJ after five long years, Durant didn’t take it easy. Instead, he was in a chirpy mood, talking trash all game long.

The Arizona side did end up suffering a tough five-point loss. However, Durant singlehandedly almost defeated the healthy Los Angeles Lakers. The 6ft 11” forward played a game-high 39:23 minutes and finished the night with a 39-point, 11-rebound double-double.

We are yet to witness Bradley Beal play his first regular season game representing the Phoenix Suns. Once he makes his return, the team’s offensive output is only going to be more lethal.

Further, the Suns have also defeated all allegations of being a one-dimensional team. In the first two games, apart from playing some incredible offense, Frank Vogel’s boys were also terrific on the defensive end.

The Suns are a daunting team. If the players manage to keep themselves healthy, there is no doubt that Phoenix could see their organization lift the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy.