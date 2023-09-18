“Let Me See a Mirror”: Relentlessly Confident Shaquille O’Neal Finds His Match in Deion Sanders, Promotes Coach Prime’s Epic One-Liner

Shaquille O’Neal, known for being one of the most dominant players ever, has been equally formidable on social media platforms. Often using his socials to provide insights into his life and the latest in the world of basketball, Shaq’s recent Instagram story shared a glimpse of his interests beyond the court. It featured none other than NFL legend-turned-coach, Deion Sanders and one of his epic one-liners.

Shaq himself is known for being supremely confident. Deion’s response also showed signs of someone who has relentless belief in his own ability. It seems that O’Neal has finally found his match.

Shaquille O’Neal reposts video of Deion Sander’s epic one-liner

In the recent video reshared by Shaq, Deion Sanders was posed with a pointed question,

“Who is the best coach in college football?”

The response from the former NFL star displayed his unshakeable confidence. Sanders boldly declared:

“Let me see a mirror, so I can look at him. You really think I’m gonna sit up here and tell you someone else? You think that’s how I operate? That someone else got it on me?”

His epic ‘mirror one-liner’ not only showcased Sanders’ confidence but also drew parallels to Shaq’s own unwavering belief in his abilities.

Shaq endorsed Deion’s coaching methods

Deion Sanders, often referred to as “Coach Prime,” has transitioned from a playing career to a coaching role. Shaq recently endorsed his coaching style, particularly in relation to his son. Just three days ago, Shaq reposted another video of Sanders. In it, Deion said:

“When we go down from the 40 to the goal line, I’m dad. I’m making sure he’s straight, how’s he feeling all that, I’m the father. When we touch that goal line and come back, I’m the coach.”

Shaq reposting this coaching method from Deion just goes to show his endorsement of the NFL legend. It also may pave the way for some of the approaches O’Neal uses with his children.