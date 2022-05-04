“I’ll put myself, Kyrie Irving, Pistol Pete, and Magic Johnson”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed Allen Iverson from his Mt. Rushmore of ball handlers

Back in 2018, Stephen Curry shockingly left out Allen Iverson from his Mt. Rushmore of ball handlers.

Stephen Curry is one of the best players of all time. At this point, it is more than fair to consider the GSW leader as the greatest marksman in the history of the league. With his gift of shooting the rock efficiently, The Baby-Faced Assassin has completely revolutionized how the game is played today.

Apart from being an elite shooter, Curry is also pretty great at handling the rock. Steph is one of the most creative persons with the ball and can easily break an ankle or two on his way to the rim.

Celebrate @StephenCurry30's birthday with his BEST HANDLE vs. every team! #NBABDAY

The 2-time MVP does deserve to be considered as one of the top ball handlers in league history, and he himself believes so when he spoke about his Mt. Rushmore of ball handlers.

Stephen Curry names Kyrie Irving, Pete Maravich, Magic Johnson, and himself as his picks for the Mt. Rushmore of ball handlers

Back in 2018, Stephen Curry was asked to reveal his list of the Mt. Rushmore of ball handlers throughout NBA history. SC30 said:

“I’ll put myself on there. Kyrie [Irving]. “Pistol” Pete [Maravich] and Magic Johnson,” he said.

“He [Magic] was up there and it wasn’t anything like break your ankles type but he can get from point A to point B and there’s nothing you can do about it. Ballhandling is about being efficient so that is why I had to put him in there.”

When asked about his father’s (Dell Curry) inclusion on the list, Stephen joked:

“My dad probably dribbled 20 times in his career.”

This is a pretty solid list. However, the exclusion of Allen Iverson from any “ball handling” conversation is always shocking. But hey, this is Steph’s list and it is more than fair for each person to have different opinions.