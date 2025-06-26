“Don’t Give Up a First Round Pick”: Stephen A. Smith Baffled by Suns’ Mark Williams Trade After Kevin Durant Deal

Much has been said about the Phoenix Suns’ disappointing 2024–25 season. Midway through the campaign, Kevin Durant made it clear he wanted out, and moving him became the franchise’s top priority this offseason, along with getting a decent return. A few days ago, they got the ball rolling (no pun intended) by trading Durant to the Houston Rockets. But now, according to Stephen A. Smith, they’ve already made a blunder.

The restructured Suns front office, headed by newly hired General Manager Brian Gregory, has traded their No. 29 pick, Liam McNeely, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams. Smith went ballistic while discussing this move during ESPN‘s live coverage of the Draft from the Barclays Center in New York.

The famed NBA analyst was half bewildered, half furious. After finally getting some ‘assets’ for Durant, he couldn’t believe the Suns turned around and gave away a first-round pick for no good reason.

“Respectfully, what on earth are the Phoenix Suns doing giving up a first-round pick in 2029 for Mark Williams? This is the same dude that the Lakers were looking to acquire and supposedly failed a physical,” he reminded viewers, referencing the Hornets’ failed trade with Los Angeles before the deadline. “Why would you give it away for Mark Williams?”

At this point, Smith went full scorched earth. What did the Suns even give Durant, a future Hall of Famer, up for? “Here’s the bottom line,” he said. “If you’re the Phoenix Suns, one of the reasons you made the deal to move Kevin Durant was to acquire assets. You’re supposed to hold on to them,” he said, shaking his head in disbelief.

The Suns got six draft picks — along with Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green — in exchange for Durant, and they’ve already given one away to bring Williams to the Valley. From Phoenix’s perspective, there was a reason for targeting the big man. Heading into the draft, they were clearly looking for size.

The Suns had the worst rebounding margin in the league last season and got mauled inside. Their frontcourt was held together with duct tape and prayer, both with Jusuf Nurkic in the rotation and after he was traded. So yes, they needed size. And they got it, twice. Phoenix acquired 7-foot-1 Williams from Charlotte and 7-foot-2 Khaman Maluach from South Sudan, who was the 10th pick of the night.

But Smith isn’t buying the logic. “You don’t give up a first-round pick if you’re Phoenix! No! No!” he shouted, one last time, before the segment cut to break. Loud. Unfiltered. On brand.

To be clear, the pick Phoenix gave up is the least favorable of Cleveland, Utah, and Minnesota’s 2029 first-rounders. It’s also protected 1–5. But that didn’t soften the blow for ESPN’s loudest voice. The Hornets, meanwhile, walk away with two first-rounders and a chance to reset. Williams gets a fresh start in the desert, and Maluach joins him as part of the Suns’ frontcourt. Only time will tell if Phoenix just fumbled their rebuild.