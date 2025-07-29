“Can’t Really Replace a Jrue Holiday”: Derrick White Gets Real On the Players Celtics Traded Recently

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn

When this upcoming NBA season kicks off, the Boston Celtics will be in unfamiliar territory. Jayson Tatum is on the shelf with an Achilles tear and as a result, the Celtics aren’t being looked at as a favorite in the Eastern Conference despite being a top-two seed each of the last four years.

Even once Tatum gets back, the roster around him will look much different. Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet are all gone, while Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang and 28th overall pick Huge Gonzalez are in their place.

Derrick White is one of the few remaining constants on the Celtics roster and on his new podcast White Noise, he spoke about how much the team is going to miss Holiday, Porzingis and Kornet, all of whom helped Boston win its record-setting 18th NBA title in 2024.

“Jrue allowed me to be me, allowed me to step into my own and do what I do, when he could have easily (and I would have let him), if he was like, ‘I need the ball, I need to do this,'” White said. “It was unbelievable to be his teammate. Loved having him here. Great guy, great family … We’ll definitely miss him. You can’t really replace a Jrue Holiday.”

White was just as complimentary to Porzingis. “KP, he’s the best,” he said. “He just wants the best for everybody and he’s just so giving and so caring, especially on the court. He has so much fun, just does his own thing … Man, I loved having him on the team … He’s as cool as it gets, and he’s a unicorn for a reason. Nobody can do the things that he do.”

Kornet left the Celtics in free agency to join White’s old team, the Spurs, on a four-year, $40.7 million contract, a deal that White believes is richly deserved. “I’m so happy for him,” White said. “Nobody deserves it more than him. This is a guy that was a two-way, was cut, Exhibit 10s, he could have had more money elsewhere then came back with us, and for most of the year, he was carrying us.”

“Just a great guy, a great teammate,” White continued. “Cares about you, cares about your family. Great family and great people. You hate to see him go, but you’re so happy to see him get what he deserves. San Antonio is gonna love him.”

The Celtics have undergone major changes since the season ended but they’re probably not done making moves. Al Horford is still out there as a free agent, and the team could use some size with both Porzingis and Kornet out the door.

Despite the changes, fans shouldn’t count Boston out just yet. Other teams in the East have been hit hard by injuries, so if Joe Mazzulla’s team can stay in the race until Tatum gets back, then a surprise playoff run isn’t out of the question.