“It’s Like My Mother Went to a Sperm Bank”: Karl Malone’s Son Demetress Bell Once Said That His Father’s Absence Made Him a Better Person

Karl Malone is name to reckon with in the world of NBA. The former Utah Jazz forward broke several records in his illustrious career and established himself as one of the greats of the game. The 2x NBA Most Valuable Player started his stint with the Utah Jazz back in 1985 and stayed with them till 2003.

Malone then went to the Lakers but eventually decided to call it quits after just one season in Los Angeles. While Malone is regarded a legend of the game, his off field actions through the years have often landed him in a number of controversies.

However, the biggest scandal of his life came to light when it was revealed that he had impregnated a 13-year old girl when he was just a 20-year-old student at Louisiana Tech. Moreover, he chose not to parent the kid.

The woman in question named Gloria Bell did not press charges against Malone as she didn’t want him to go to prison and decided to take care of the kid herself. Her son Demetress Bell then went on to become a successful footballer.

“I never turned to a father figure”: Demetress Bell

Demetress played college football for Northwestern State and in super quick time, earned quite a reputation. As a result, he was roped in by the Buffalo Bills during the 2008 draft.

After Bell was drafted, his comments about his father started making rounds. As per ESPN.com’s Jemele Hill, Bell had stated that he doesn’t really miss his father for not being in his life.

“I treat it as if my mother went to the sperm bank,” Bell had stated. “I don’t hate him for not being in my life. It made me a better person.” Demetress had also claimed that he never went searching for a father figure as he never felt the need to do so.

“I grew up around good people,” Bell had stated, “I never turned to a father figure. I was lucky, I didn’t need one. I’m happy. I don’t need anything else.”

Bell stayed with the Bills till 2011 before featuring for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012. He was then roped in by the Dallas Cowboys but was soon released in August 2013.

