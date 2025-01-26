“Don’t Like Anybody Scoring on Me”: Anthony Davis Reveals the Secret Mindset Behind His Elite Defense

Despite not winning a Defensive Player of the Year trophy, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is in a select company of defenders. Standing at 6-foot-10, with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Davis’ physical features give him that ability to complete defensive plays that most can’t. However, it is his mental fortitude that fuels his intensity to be elite defensively.

Davis sat down with NBA insider Shams Charania for an exclusive interview on ESPN. During his conversation with Shams, he explained his mindset on defense. His drive boils down to his pride to ensure nobody scores on him. He said,

“I just don’t like anybody scoring on me, I take it personal. I feel like if somebody scored that’s going to be the points that they needed to win a basketball game. I know guys are going to score, guys are going to make tough shots. But I like to take pride on the defensive end and get our guys going.”

The nine-time All-Star claims that his mindset is a large part of his defensive success. Davis takes extreme pride in his defense, which dates back to his tenure with the Pelicans. The eye test shows that Davis’ defensive efforts positively impact the team, which the advanced analytics support.

In the 2024-25 NBA season, opponents eFG% is down 1.6% when Davis is on the court for the Lakers. Davis plays the game with the impression that any basket scored on him could potentially be points that seal the game. His methods have worked thus far in his career as he has made five All-Defensive teams.

Regardless of his extraordinary defensive prowess, the former NBA champion remains humble about his skills on defense.

Anthony Davis believes the Lakers can be better on defense

Davis is proud of what the Lakers have accomplished so far this season. However, he believes that the team can be much better than what they have shown. There have been flashes of the team’s true potential that Davis states need to be more consistent.

“We are a defensive team,” Davis said. “We shown that in stretches this year. We can always be better. I can be better but I think it’s just a mindset.”

The pride that Davis takes in the defense is a mindset that he believes the rest of the team needs to adopt. But he didn’t exempt himself. He believes he needs to do a better job at leading by example, which in turn will guide the Lakers to be the contenders they aspire to be.

The Lakers are fifth in the West with a 25-18 record. Their defense is a major reason why and if the team is able to fully buy into Davis’ mindset, they will be a problem for any team to face in the playoffs.