Shannon Sharpe Feels Jeanie Buss Shouldn’t Have Made “Anthony Davis Wasn’t Happy” Statement

Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss has been in the news a lot lately. The new Netflix sitcom Running Point, which is loosely based on her life, just came out a week ago and has been getting positive reviews. On the basketball side of things, the Lakers are the hottest team in the NBA, and they’ve been all anyone wants to talk about since shocking the world by acquiring Luka Doncic just over a month ago.

Buss recently did an interview with NPR in which she talked about the show, how she gained control of the Lakers from her brothers, and of course, the Luka deal. She gave out some interesting details about all three things, but one statement in particular has drawn people’s attention.

“Anthony Davis was complaining about where he was being played, and he wasn’t happy. So, I think this was a positive for both teams. They got what they were looking for; we got what we were looking for,” she said.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed Buss’ statement about Anthony Davis on last night’s Nightcap episode, and they had differing views on whether it was a good thing or not.

To give context to the whole thing, Buss is likely referring to Davis publicly campaigning for the Lakers to trade for a center so that he could slide to the 4, a position he’s always said he’s more comfortable and effective playing. Davis told ESPN’s Shams Charania that he’d like the Lakers to add a center just a week before he was traded.

Johnson liked Buss’ honesty regarding the reasons for the trade. Sharpe rightly pointed out that Davis did have his best years while playing with able-bodied centers like DeMarcus Cousins, JaVale McGee, and Dwight Howard. He also said that some things are better left unsaid.

“Everything Jeanie Buss said could be true, but considering [Davis] could have held this thing up, and Nico [Harrison, Mavs GM] probably takes this deal to somebody else, just keep that behind closed doors,” Sharpe said. He doesn’t like the look of blaming Davis for the trade happening.

The Lakers’ stance on AD became irrelevant when Luka Doncic became available

Sharpe’s instinct to protect AD is admirable, but when taken at face value, Buss’ statement is neither inflammatory, nor does it sully Davis’ name. It’s simply a factual statement. Honesty is so rare in the sports world that when it happens, it seems wrong.

Davis didn’t love his situation; the Lakers got an offer they couldn’t refuse, and it worked out for everyone. No hard feelings. The Lakers have even gone above and beyond to shower Davis with love, such as playing a tribute video to him when he came back last week.

Buss had told Rich Eisen after the trade went down, “We were not looking to move Anthony Davis.” Shams Charania confirmed that when he reported, “The Lakers had never offered Anthony Davis in a trade, ever.”

Whether Davis was happy without another center or not is kind of irrelevant to what went down here. Compare it to going to a restaurant and ordering a cheeseburger. It could be the best cheeseburger you’ve ever had, but if the chef comes out and says they’re giving you a free filet mignon, you’re going to take the steak. Luka is the steak.

The best sports executives have a plan but are ready to change if the right opportunity presents itself. Jeanie Buss did that, and the Lakers are better for it.