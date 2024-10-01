“Don’t Look at Him to Be My Savior”: Kawhi Leonard Speaks Out on Paul George’s Departure

Kawhi Leonard made his second public statement regarding Paul George’s departure from the Clippers and barred no punches. Despite moving to Los Angeles because of George, Kawhi has seemingly moved on from the pairing. Although short, his words spoke volumes.

When asked about the personal implications that losing George will have on him, Leonard was candid in his response. He said,

“I don’t feel like it’s going to be harder for me personally. For anybody I’m on the court with, I don’t look at him to be my savior.”

Kawhi Leonard on Clippers losing Paul George: “I don’t feel like it’s going to be harder for me personally. For anybody I’m on the court with, I don’t look at him to be my savior.” pic.twitter.com/lNouVoNehA — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 30, 2024

Over the years, Leonard has earned the monicker of a ‘robot’. True to his reputation, his response was very much reminiscent of a lack of emotion. Considering what they were able to accomplish during their tenure together, there wasn’t much for Leonard to miss.

Since their pairing ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Clippers only won three playoff series under George and Kawhi. Their overall record together is an even .500 at 13-13.

Although Kawhi spoke on this on media day, his initial thoughts were revealed at a media scrum during Team USA’s training camp. He said,

“We knew what it was going to come down to. So, we talked the whole way through. It’s no surprise.”

George’s decision wasn’t a surprise to Kawhi since the two kept in communication. PG made it a point of emphasis that his co-star was in the know.

PG and Kawhi kept in close contact

George corroborated Kawhi’s claims on ‘Podcast P’. He revealed that the two shared many conversations, including Leonard’s words to him following his departure. He said,

“It was tough to leave him, just with how much I enjoyed being out there with him. That was a big decision too, that weighed a lot on me. …But I had to have that conversation. We talked and he gave me his blessings of like, ‘Man, you know, go do what’s best for you.'”

The two spent five seasons together with the Clippers. Although they were unable to achieve their ultimate goal, they carry the utmost respect for each other. Injuries played a factor in their shortcomings, but their duo will always be looked at as a case of “what if” instead of a successful stint.