“Don’t Take Nothing Else From Strangers”: When Shaquille O’Neal Made True to His Bet With 12 Y/O Girl, Gave Important Life Advice`

December 11, 2017 – Stockbridge, GA – Retired NBA Basketball Herren USA player and philanthropist Shaquille O Neal Ã¢â‚¬ aka ShaqÃ¢â‚¬AÃ¢â‚¬Claus Ã¢â‚¬ distributed holiday presents to underprivileged students at Fairview elementary School Dec. 11…This marks the 15th year that ShaqÃ¢â‚¬AÃ¢â‚¬Claus has delivered holiday gifts and cheer to underprivileged children around the country. O Neal s longtime girlfriend, lifestyle blogger and author Laticia Rolle, played the role of the role of Mrs. Claus. .. Nothing is more rewarding than making a child s Christmas a little brighter when their families may not have the means, said O Neal. And doing so in the community we call home is extra special. Thank you to my business partners for helping to make this happen. .Besides Shaq-a-Claus, O Neal is involved in many charitable causes that provide young people with resources and opportunities, including Toys for Tots, Boys & Girls Club of America and My Brother s Keeper. Shaquille O Neals plays Santa in Georgia – ZUMAn03_ 81203481st Copyright: xRobinxRaynexNelsonx

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word. Back in 2022, Shaq ran into YouTube sensation, Jazz from Jazzy World TV. The duo decided to shoot a small video during their encounter, and the moment was adorable. During the video, Jazzy reminded Shaq about the time he had met her and her two brothers.

Advertisement

To Jazzy’s surprise, Shaq recalled the event vividly, and this left the young girl awestruck. While recalling the incident, Shaq also reminded the little girl about their bet. Though the details of the wager aren’t clear, O’Neal admitted his defeat on video. Talking to the Jazzy, the Lakers Legend said, “didn’t we have a bet…we had a bet and I lost. So I owe you some money.”

Advertisement

Shaq would proceed to furnish a ward of cash, handing it to the young lady. This moment left Jazzy completely speechless, as she humbly accepted the money. Shaq Fu also blessed the girl with some wise words. Handing Jazzy the cash, Shaq told the young YouTuber,

“Don’t take anything else from strangers, you got it. Make sure you listen to your mommy and daddy and I am so proud of you.”

This fortune cookie wisdom from Shaq sure seems intriguing. O’Neal, who had a relatively harsh and disciplined upbringing, might know a thing or two about living life right. However, Shaq’s giving attitude has also got him into sticky situations sometimes.

Shaq pays the price for his morality

Being a man of your word can also have potential downsides, just ask Shaquille O’Neal. During a 2020 episode of Inside the NBA, Shaq had to grow out his hairline as a part of a bet. As the show opened, Shaq decided to address the elephant in the room,

“Let’s just get it out of the way, America. I had a bet against one of my good friends, D. Wade, Milwaukee versus The Heat….I said what do you want me to do…we want you to grow your hairline out.”

Advertisement

Shaq would later reveal that Milwaukee got handed a loss, and the rest is history. But this wasn’t the first time Shaq was faced with “hairy” consequences because of a bet.

Back in 2023, Shaq lost a bet to his fellow analyst and WNBA star, Candice Parker. As a part of the bet, Shaq had to shoot an entire episode with locks of baby hair being stuck to his forehead. This moment left the entire TNT crew in splits, as Shaq gracefully accepted his defeat.