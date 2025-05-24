Days After Copying During a Spelling Bee, Shaquille O’Neal Hypocritically Calls Out Charles Barkley for Cheating On Inside the NBA

As their final season on TV ticks down, the Inside the NBA on TNT crew is doing a bit of a greatest hits tour. The year-long awards for “Shaqtin’ A Fool” were last week, and last night we got a triumphant return of “Who He Play For”… or it would’ve been if Charles Barkley could read his cards correctly. Instead, we got Barkley fumbling his chance of hosting a contest.

The TNT crew switched things up for the final round of ‘Who He Play For.’ Instead of the usual competition between Barkley and cohost Shaquille O’Neal, it was Chuck quizzing the rest of the panel on hockey teams and their locations. In the golden debut of “Who He Skate For,” Draymond Green, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Shaq had to guess the answer based only off the team’s logo.

It all went wrong when Charles Barkley misunderstood the cue card and started telling the four competitors the answers before the logo even showed up. By the time he realized his mistake, three of the four logos were already answered for, and only the newly minted Utah Mammoths remained.

After calling the game stupid, Ernie had one final “Who He Play For” quiz for failed gameshow host Chuck. They showed Garrett Temple, the 15-year, 12-team (14 if you count G-League options) veteran, who is a notorious regular on the show, known for always stumping Barkley. Temple was shown in hockey gear with a black eye and a missing tooth. As the clock ticked down, Chuck took a shot.

“Toronto Raptors,” claimed Charles confidently. “We gonna take the [Stanley] Cup back because you guys are pissing us off with this tariff nonsense up there. I got your back old Canada.”

Unfortunately for Barkley, Shaq was not content with his correct answer and immediately called foul play. Even though Temple was clearly wearing Raptors red, O’Neal claimed that Barkley had used his previous cue cards to find the answer.

He may have had a point, as Charles Barkley threw the cards off the table when Kenny asked if the answers were on the cards. “You little cheater,” Shaq kept repeating, over and over again. Of course, Shaq cheated in a spelling bee last week, so why wouldn’t Chuck do the same?

When Ernie was handed the cards, it clearly showed a line at the end of the card which read: “BONUS: Garrett Temple(Raptors)”

Chuck chose to go down swinging, blaming the production team. He questioned, “Who do we have working here that dumb? Can’t believe somebody who work here is that dumb.”

As Inside The NBA goes off the air in the coming few weeks(at least from TNT), it’s worth remembering, to the point of committing it to public record, that Shaq should not be calling anyone a cheater. From the aforementioned spelling bee fiasco to the original “Who He Play For?” Guangdong Tigers scandal, O’Neal has used underhanded tactics to win games like these in the past.

Still, call it the end of an era kindness or the familial knowledge to keep things light as something sad approaches, but none of the other core four called Shaq on his hypocrisy. Through the laughs, they just enjoyed the moment. That’s how it should be as this show’s time comes to a close.