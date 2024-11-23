‘Don’t Think I’m Michael Jordan’: Klay Thompson Hints Retirement While Speaking on His 10th Signature Shoe

34-year-old Klay Thompson had a realization during an interview with Boardroom that retirement is coming up on the horizon. During the conversation, the four-time NBA Champion discussed the possibility of potential retirement while talking about his KT signature sneakers.

Early in his career, Thompson took a very calculated risk and didn’t sign with Nike or Adidas when they were ready for him with an offer. Instead, Thompson went with the Chinese sportswear giant ‘Anta’. He had big dreams with his partnership with the company. In fact, he was eyeing a legacy like that of Michael Jordan with Nike.

At the age of 26, he had said, “I was going to hopefully be the Michael Jordan one day of Anta.”

The statement may seem hyperbolic, but he had the backing of a strong company. Anta is the largest sports equipment company in terms of revenue and third largest in terms of overall sporting goods. However, Klay hasn’t quite generated the momentum he thought he would.

He has realized that replicating the impact of the Jordan brand is out of his reach. Thompson said during the interview after his previous statement was brought up, “I don’t think I’m MJ.”

One of the benefits that Jordan enjoyed at the time was that the market wasn’t as crowded as it is today. More importantly, Jordan was by far the best player in the NBA, which shot up his shoe sales.

However, as per the GM of Anta Basketball, Ben Tsai, partnering with Thompson has been incredible for the brand. He said, “At our peak, one signature shoe could sell a million pairs here in China.” Thompson is also making good money from this partnership. He has a 10-year deal with Anta worth $80 million.

Klay Thompson speaks on retirement

Thompson recently moved to Dallas and he knows that the end of his career is approaching. During the interview, he was reminded that MJ’s career ended with his 14th signature shoe drop.

Thompson, who is about to release his 10th, believes he’s getting there too. The five-time All-Star said, “Oh…I’m getting close. There we go.”

The 34-year-old has acknowledged the fact that his career will eventually come to an end. This must’ve prepared him for the toughest decision every athlete has to make.

During a conversation with Bart Winkler, he had said, “Basketball is…I love it too much for me just to be able to sail off into the sunset. There’s too much I think I can give back.”

Coaching is on Thompson’s wishlist, but he will probably not coach pro-level players.