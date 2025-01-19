‘Don’t Think It’s Serious’: Stephen Curry Informed Steve Kerr Of The Severity Of His Ankle Injury

The Warriors clinched their second consecutive win tonight against the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center. Although the Warriors got the desired outcome from the game, their superstar Stephen Curry got injured which became a matter of huge concern for the GSW.

At the post-game presser, head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Steph’s injury. He revealed details of his conversation with the 36-year-old, who told him that the ankle injury didn’t seem very serious to him.

The injury happened at the end of a play when Jordan Poole was on the floor with Steph standing behind him. In the clip, Poole can be seen grabbing Steph’s right leg, at the ankle, with his arm and holding it till the superstar fell. If this was a dirty play by Poole, he certainly was very sneaky about it as he knew that the ref wasn’t in a position to watch his hold.

Hope Steph is alright take my ankle goat 💔🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/0rvpH41ooZ — Curry Flurry 😈 (@babyfacedubs) January 19, 2025

After that, Steph was seen lying on the hardwood with his face down in a considerable amount of pain. At the time, it seemed as though there was significant damage done to his ankle as it also happens to be an injury-prone area for him. But Coach Kerr cleared it out. He said, “Steph just told me he doesn’t think it’s serious.”

MRI for Draymond Green tomorrow on his injured left calf. Steve Kerr said Steph Curry told him he doesn’t believe his ankle twist is serious. The update. pic.twitter.com/DNfOc2IEyO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2025

A serious ankle injury to Steph would be nothing short of a nightmare for his fans. The superstar has had a troubled past with those, especially at the start of his career. But once he started using the Zamst’s A2-DX ankle brace, he had much better control over these types of injuries. A simple, yet very effective solution has helped the four-time NBA Champion protect his ankles during games. Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only injured Warrior at tonight’s game.

Coach Steve Kerr provides an update on Draymond Green’s injury

The Warriors veteran could only play three minutes in the game against the Wizards. In the first quarter, he was seen limping with what looked like a calf injury. After a chat with their director of sports medicine, Rick Celebrini, he was sent back into the locker room at the nine-minute mark.

Draymond Green came up limping tonight early against the Wizards. Back to the locker room at the 9-minute mark of the first quarter after consultation with Rick Celebrini. pic.twitter.com/wkhDHniZJB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2025

Coach Kerr said, “Draymond is going to get an MRI tomorrow.” When asked about the concern level for Green’s injury as he had to be taken out of the game, Kerr said, “We don’t really know, so we will have to wait and see what the MRI shows tomorrow. Just kind of assess him in the next couple of days and then we’ll figure out what’s next.”

Kerr stated that both the veterans will be monitored on a day-to-day basis for now.