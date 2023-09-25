“Don’t Want the Money”: Sacrificing $10,000,000 For His Ideals, Larry Bird Ignored Celtics CEO’s Monetary Advice in 1992

In 1992, the Boston Celtics were somewhat blindsided by Larry Bird. Following his participation in the Olympics in Barcelona, the legend wasn’t feeling too good. Due to this, he made the decision to retire at the age of 36. It was a huge decision, one that did not sit well with the Celtics’ CEO. Not because he was against the retirement, but because he felt Bird should wait a few more weeks. Why? If he did so, he would receive a big $10,000,000 payout. However, as revealed in the book When the Game Was Ours, Bird would have none of it.

‘Larry Legend’ was always a player who had strong ideals. Having won three NBA Championships with the Boston Celtics, Bird had unwavering loyalty. He spent all of his 13 seasons in the NBA with the franchise. In many fans’ eyes, he is even the greatest player in the team’s history, second only to the late great Bill Russell. Regardless, he was a terrific player, who never let his beliefs take a backseat. And, this was reflected in his actions both on and off the court.

Larry Bird sacrificed $10,000,000 by announcing his retirement a few weeks early in 1992

At the age of 36, Larry Bird realized he was on his last legs. As such, he decided to inform the Boston Celtics’ CEO, Dave Gavitt about his situation. He personally felt that it was high time for him to hang up his sneakers, and he was more than ready to make his retirement public knowledge.

Gavitt himself was aware of this. He had watched his star player look physically spent during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. So, he knew that the 12-time All-Star would approach him about retirement very soon. However, he wanted Larry Legend to hold off for at least two weeks before making it official.

The reason was that if Bird waited, his contract for the next two seasons would kick in, allowing the Celtics to pay him $10,000,000. A total of $5,000,000 for each of the years left on his deal. But, Larry would have none of it. He made it clear that he had no intention of taking what he hadn’t earned. And, despite Gavitt’s noble intentions, he forced his way into retirement.

“If the franchise forward waited two more weeks, his contract for the following two seasons at $5 million each would kick in, and the Celtics would be obligated to pay him, even if he did retire. After everything number 33 had done for the Boston Celtics, Gavitt felt he deserved the money. ‘I know what you are doing,’ Bird said. ‘I don’t want the money. I didn’t earn it, and I won’t take it. Let’s just get this over with.'”

It certainly was an interesting turn of events. Most people would have waited and taken the huge payout. But, Larry Joe Bird was and is of a different breed. His ideals and dedication to the Celtics organization prevented him from taking advantage. One of the many reasons why he remains an all-time great.

Larry Legend played his last game in the NBA with rival Magic Johnson in attendance

Perhaps the highlight of Larry Bird’s career was his intense rivalry with Magic Johnson. Most of the 80s surrounded the battles the two men had as Bird’s Celtics clashed with Magic’s Los Angeles Lakers. Over the years, this rivalry blossomed into a great friendship, one that remains to this day.

So, when the ‘Hick from French Lick’ played his last game in the NBA, he had to have his eternal rival and friend in attendance. And, it was in the Boston Garden that Magic reminded everyone that there would never be another player like Larry.

At the end of the day, Bird’s career transcended the sport of basketball. There is not a single player, analyst, or fan who can deny his greatness. A player befitting of the nickname Larry Legend.