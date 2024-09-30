Donte Divincenzo Is an “Underrated Loss” for the Knicks, Mounts Pressure on Josh Hart

The New York Knicks have committed to winning an NBA championship. Their blockbuster trade involved the addition of Karl Anthony-Towns from the Timberwolves. As a result, they sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota. Although they’ve undoubtedly got better, a former Knick believes that DiVincenzo’s loss will be crucial.

Former NBA player Austin Rivers, joined ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’ to share his thoughts regarding the implications the trade can have on the Knicks. He said,

“DiVincenzo is a very underrated loss. I don’t think people understand the shooting he provided the Knicks.”

DiVincenzo’s departure came as a shock to the basketball world. The Villanova product had a sensational shooting season for the Knicks.

Donte had a career year averaging 15.5 points per game on 40.1 percent shooting from three-point range. However, his volume increased by over three attempts, to 8.7 three-point attempts per game.

More impressively, in the Knicks’ second-round series against the Pacers, DiVincenzo reached another gear. He averaged 22.7 points on 9.6 attempts from three. He capped off the series with an absurd 39-point performance in Game 7.

Rivers believes this will be a massive loss due to the shooting prowess DiVincenzo provided for the Knicks. Additionally, the absence of shooting will result in more pressure on Josh Hart.

“In terms of spacing that concerns me. [Josh Hart] is going to start. You got to hope Josh shoots above 37-38 percent. They’re going to need him to be around that mark,” Rivers said.

According to Rivers, Hart’s responsibility has greatly increased. Although Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are great shooters, they’re rhythm shooters, unlike DiVincenzo who is a quick catch-and-shoot player.

Hart only took 3.2 three-pointers a game on 31.0 percent efficiency. Although Hart’s motor is among the best in the league, he isn’t a pure shooter. This could result in the forward experiencing the most pressure on the roster.

DiVincenzo received comparisons to Stephen Curry

DiVincenzo is an excellent shooter but there is none greater than Stephen Curry. The two used to be teammates in the 2022-23 season, during DiVincenzo’s sole campaign with the Warriors.

Following an outstanding performance against the Pacers during the second round of the 2024 playoffs, the sniper received high praise. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith compared the Knicks guard to the likes of his former legendary teammate.

“Donte DiVincenzo was out there looking like Steph Curry, you understand? That’s what I saw. I saw Steph Curry’s old teammate looking a little bit like him yesterday and I was pleasantly, pleasantly surprised,” Smith said.

Similar to his stint with the Warriors, DiVincenzo spent just one season with the Knicks. However, he quickly became a fan-favorite among the fans and the city. New York’s transition into title contention will have the city buzzing, but they’ll have to figure out how to navigate without DiVincenzo.