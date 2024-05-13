“Looking Like Steph Curry”: Knicks Super Fan Stephen A. Smith Sees Glimpses of Warriors Superstar In 1x NBA Champ

Even though comparison is the thief of joy; in the NBA realm, it often serves as a parameter to measure success. Stephen A. Smith recently capitalized on this aspect while spotlighting the defining endeavors of the New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo.

Advertisement

The sports analyst compared the 1x champion with the Golden State Warriors talisman, Stephen Curry, garnering the league’s attention.

The situation circled his latest comments on ESPN’s Sports Center while analyzing the Knicks’ ongoing playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Despite the franchise’s defeat in Game 3, their renowned superfan heavily praised the roster’s performance.

After all, despite the unavailability of OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Julius Randle, the team fought well on the court. The Knicks surpassed Smith’s expectations with their gameplay, only marginally losing out to a fully fit Pacers side. Additionally, the former Warriors star, DiVincenzo, had a lot to say in the game, prompting the analyst to declare the following:

“Donte DiVincenzo was out there looking like Steph Curry, you understand? That’s what I saw. I saw Steph Curry’s old teammate looking a little bit like him yesterday and I was pleasantly, pleasantly surprised…as the clock was ticking we had a nine-point lead…I was like, ‘Yo, we gonna pull this off'”.

So, the analyst remained optimistic about the team’s chances in the playoff series. As per Smith, one win in the Knicks’ favor could turn things around against the Pacers. Consequently, it could aid them reach the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Amidst the high praise, the hype around DiVincenzo seemed justified. At times, the 27-year-old single-handedly dictated the momentum of Game 3, registering a playoff career-high 35 points, while scoring 7-11 from the deep [as per StatMuse]. It certainly contained glimpses of Curry’s antics, keeping his team’s hopes alive in the clash.

However, to avid Knicks fans, it came across as no surprise. The NBA guard has been shooting well above his career average from beyond the three-point arc this season, adding volume to the reliance on him.

Can the words of Stephen A. Smith come true?

DiVincenzo seems to be enjoying the form of his life at the Knicks this season. His playoff displays indicate precisely this, with the 6ft 4″ guard averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists [as per StatMuse]. It has helped the team till now maintain a 6-4 record in the postseason, further justifying the remarks of Smith.

On top of this, his Villanova Wildcats and current teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, have also emerged as key figures. The latter is featuring for a remarkable 44.1 minutes in the playoffs while recording 15.6 points, and 12.3 rebounds per game [as per StatMuse].

Brunson, on the other hand, has turned into one of the leading figures in the postseason, registering 32.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds [as per StatMuse].

Interestingly, during the same show, Bob Myers hinted at how this series could become a lengthy one. As things stand, his word may just come true, as a depleted Knicks side continues to give their best against a healthy Pacers roster. As a result, Smith may need to wait a bit longer to find out the feasibility of his prediction.