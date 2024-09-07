Shaquille O’Neal Taking Mother’s ‘College’ Dream a Step Further by Studying After DJ Gig Has Music Producer in Awe

Shaquille O’Neal firmly believes in the power of education and upskilling yourself. Despite already achieving more than many just dream of, Shaq doesn’t want to stop growing. His latest endeavor is a degree in Sports Psychology and he’s working really hard towards the same.

Shaq’s Executive Producer Brian Bayati gave us an insight into the 52-year-old’s crazy work ethic. Brian posted an Instagram story about how Shaq performed a DJ set and went straight back to his books. Bayati expressed his pride in Shaq for working towards becoming the “first sports psychologist that has played at championship level.”

Shaq is working towards his next degree pic.twitter.com/sZ2vACAfxE — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 7, 2024

DJ Diesel has had a very busy schedule this summer, with the latest show happening last night at the Florida Atlantic University. The dedication to come back home after a long set and then hit the books just shows O’Neal’s desire towards higher education. A desire that was instilled by his mother Lucille.

Back in 2015, Shaq was on the Graham Bensinger show, where he shared how his mom motivated him to finish his 1st degree.

“I leave school, I get $40 million, I get $100 million, I get $80 million. But I’m getting calls once a week. ‘Yeah you’re doing movies, you’re doing albums, but you promised me you’d go back to school.’ I never like to let my mom down, so I went.”

Shaq finished his bachelor’s degree for his mom. However, there was a whole different motivation behind his MBA.

“I realized that when you go to a business meeting, they talked to me, then they talked to my guy. And I found that disrespectful, right? I’m making the final decision anyway, I understand.”

The disrespect in business meetings led to Shaq completing his MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2005. However, he did not stop at an MBA. O’Neal went ahead and got an Ed.D. degree in Human Resource Development from Barry University in 2012.

Adding a Sports Psychology degree to his previous three degrees would make it 4, right? No, at least that’s what Shaquille O’Neal argues. According to him, this degree would make it 5.

Shaq argued that his Sports Psychology would be his 5th degree

Earlier this year, Shaq was a guest on JJ Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast. JJ asked Shaq if he ever saw a sports psychologist for his free-throw troubles. Shaq replied,

“I don’t need a sports psychologist but I’m about to become a sports psychologist. I’m enrolling in school in the fall.”

This prompted JJ to ask Shaq about how many degrees he has. O’Neal answered,

“Four. This would be my fifth. Bachelors, Masters, Doctorate, Street. Yeah, I have a street degree and then I’m going to get one.”

If the Big Aristotle says he has a degree in Street, who are we to argue?