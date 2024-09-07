mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal Taking Mother’s ‘College’ Dream a Step Further by Studying After DJ Gig Has Music Producer in Awe

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shaquille O’Neal Taking Mother’s ‘College’ Dream a Step Further by Studying After DJ Gig Has Music Producer in Awe

Image Credits: USA Today Sports and IG(bayati_music)

Shaquille O’Neal firmly believes in the power of education and upskilling yourself. Despite already achieving more than many just dream of, Shaq doesn’t want to stop growing. His latest endeavor is a degree in Sports Psychology and he’s working really hard towards the same.

Shaq’s Executive Producer Brian Bayati gave us an insight into the 52-year-old’s crazy work ethic. Brian posted an Instagram story about how Shaq performed a DJ set and went straight back to his books. Bayati expressed his pride in Shaq for working towards becoming the “first sports psychologist that has played at championship level.”

DJ Diesel has had a very busy schedule this summer, with the latest show happening last night at the Florida Atlantic University. The dedication to come back home after a long set and then hit the books just shows O’Neal’s desire towards higher education. A desire that was instilled by his mother Lucille.

Back in 2015, Shaq was on the Graham Bensinger show, where he shared how his mom motivated him to finish his 1st degree.

“I leave school, I get $40 million, I get $100 million, I get $80 million. But I’m getting calls once a week. ‘Yeah you’re doing movies, you’re doing albums, but you promised me you’d go back to school.’ I never like to let my mom down, so I went.”

Shaq finished his bachelor’s degree for his mom. However, there was a whole different motivation behind his MBA.

“I realized that when you go to a business meeting, they talked to me, then they talked to my guy. And I found that disrespectful, right? I’m making the final decision anyway, I understand.”

The disrespect in business meetings led to Shaq completing his MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2005. However, he did not stop at an MBA. O’Neal went ahead and got an Ed.D. degree in Human Resource Development from Barry University in 2012.

Adding a Sports Psychology degree to his previous three degrees would make it 4, right? No, at least that’s what Shaquille O’Neal argues. According to him, this degree would make it 5.

Shaq argued that his Sports Psychology would be his 5th degree

Earlier this year, Shaq was a guest on JJ Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast. JJ asked Shaq if he ever saw a sports psychologist for his free-throw troubles. Shaq replied,

“I don’t need a sports psychologist but I’m about to become a sports psychologist. I’m enrolling in school in the fall.”

This prompted JJ to ask Shaq about how many degrees he has. O’Neal answered,

“Four. This would be my fifth. Bachelors, Masters, Doctorate, Street. Yeah, I have a street degree and then I’m going to get one.”

If the Big Aristotle says he has a degree in Street, who are we to argue?

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Read more from Raahib Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these