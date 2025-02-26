Luka Doncic Shoes: Lakers Star Debuts Jordan Luka 4s in First-Ever Contest vs Mavericks

Ever since Luka Doncic’s surprise trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, fans had the date, February 25, circled on the calendar. On Tuesday night, Doncic played his first game against the Dallas Mavericks at his new home, the Crypto.com Arena. But one more party is deeply invested in the game, the Jordan brand.

Keen to capitalize on the hype of the occasion, the brand will launch the Jordan Luka 4s during the Lakers vs Mavericks game. NBA Kicks recently posted the first look of Jordan Luka 4s on Instagram and it has become an instant hit.

The Slovenian was shown lacing up his new shoes for practice in the post. When asked what is his favorite thing about the new kicks, Luka said, “The heart [symbol]. Right here [pointing at the inside of the tongue on the right shoe]. My daughter.”

The first look is released in a bright electric green colorway and has the low-cut style which has been a staple of Luka’s collection. His double-7 logo can also be seen on the tongue in yellow and red.

Needless to say, the already excited fans, who couldn’t wait for the game, were in hyper mode after seeing Luka’s shoes for the matchup. They flocked to the comments section to praise the design among other things.

One fan wrote that the Jordan brand is doing a great job at keeping the first look secret as nothing related to the Jordan Luka 4s leaked before. “I love what Jordan and Nike doing rn! No leaks on this new signature shoes.”

Fans were also looking forward to Luka’s matchup against his former franchise. “40 points for Luka in the brand new Luka 4,” one person commented.

This wasn’t the only big surprise from the Jordan brand for tonight’s game. They also released a new commercial to mark the occasion.

The clip was captioned, “It’s nothing personal,” and was made to look like it was Luka Doncic taking off a Texas 77 plate on a purple and gold colored Koenigsegg Regera, which is one of Luka’s favorite cars. He was seen replacing it was California 77 plates.

A snippet from George Strait’s ‘All My Ex’s Live in Texas’ can be heard playing in the background. The ad ends with “Full Tank. No Mercy” highlighted as the four-word slogan for the game.

Jordan Brand took things one step further, as they got the car to have its own spot in front of Crypto.com Arena for the contest against the Mavericks.

Jordan Brand brought the custom Koenigsegg Regera from its new Luka Doncic ad to https://t.co/OORhNtOvzr arena and gave fans free parking for tonight’s game against the Mavs @GoldenKnightGFX https://t.co/hfuM33Qz3m pic.twitter.com/131nJ3EAk2 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 26, 2025

While we didn’t see an explosive performance from Luka tonight, he finished the game with a triple-double, recording 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists.