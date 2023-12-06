2 Years After Pointing a Gun at Gilbert Arenas, Former Lakers Rookie ‘Accidently Murdered’ a Woman in a Public Shootout

On 24th December 2009, Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton pointed a gun at each other. This incident shocked the sporting world as it occurred in the Wizards’ locker room. According to an investigation, Crittenton approached Arenas to collect a gambling debt. When Arenas refused, an infuriated Crittenton pulled out a gun. Since Gilbert Arenas used to keep his unarmed firearms in the locker room, he also pulled one out. However, none of them pulled the trigger.

This news tarnished the image of the league and since Arenas was a big name in the league, the incident spread like wildfire. However, things were about to get worse for Crittenton. In 2011, just two years after the incident with Arenas, his life turned upside down after he shot dead 22-year-old Julian Jones in Atlanta.

The murder of the mother of a four-year-old shook the nation. In 2015, he thought of fighting a legal battle, and preparations for a jury trial were made. However, he chose to plead guilty and also revealed that he had joined a Los Angeles gang in 2007. This was the same year the Los Angeles Lakers selected him 19th in the draft.

During the emotional guilty plea in 2015, he said that he joined the gang for protection. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for manslaughter. In 2022, Arenas talked about his current status with the imprisoned former NBA player.

Gilbert Arenas is still in touch with his former teammate

Arenas sat down with Vlad TV and addressed the situation. When asked if he is still communicating with Jarvis Crittenton, he revealed, “I do have communication with him.” He then explained, “Our relationship was big brother and little brother from the beginning,” also explaining how he looked out for his little brother at every turn and even footed his bill at times.

Despite this close bond, the gun incident happened because Arenas claimed that Crittenton was standing up for himself. He expressed that the latter would never think of even throwing a punch, but the unfortunate incident occurred because things got out of control.

Arenas then explained that he refused to be his character witness because he wouldn’t have been reliable owing to the locker room incident in 2009.

Agent Zero also mentioned that the two don’t talk about the case. Going into Crittenton’s version of the story, he stated, “He was like, the guy used the girl as a human shield. From then on, we were just, it’s more how the team is going on. I would give him the numbers to call.”

Despite the arduous events of 2009, the two have kept in touch with each other. Arenas has mentored the 2007 draftee through a tough time. Therefore, the brotherly bond has been kept intact.