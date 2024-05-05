Karl Malone’s 2017 Post with Drake Resurfaces After Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Allegations

May 3, 2024, will be a day that hip-hop fans will remember for a very long time. It started with Drake dropping his diss track ‘Family Matters’ around midnight. Before fans could properly fathom all the hidden implications in that song, Kendrick released his response track, ‘Meet the Grahams’, within 30 minutes. In less than 24 hours, KDot was ready with another nuke for Drake in, ‘Not Like Us’.

In his last song, Kendrick continued to push the same allegations against Drake that he made in the previous track, calling him a shady human being with predatory tendencies. Someone who shouldn’t be trusted by anyone. Kendrick ended his first verse with, “How many opps you really got? I mean, it’s too many options/I’m finna pass on this body, I’m John Stockton.”

Stockton is widely regarded as one of the greatest passers in the league’s history. During his Utah Jazz stint, he also played with Karl Malone, who has been accused of sleeping with a 13-year-old child and impregnating her. By mentioning him, Kendrick tried to draw parallels between Drake and Malone.

The Compton rapper reiterated the allegations in the second verse, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him/They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/And PARTY at the party, playin’ with his nose now/And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles.”

Following the release of this song, fans on the internet dug up an old Twitter photo of Malone, where he can be seen posing with Drake. The ex-NBA star captioned the post, “We started from the bottom now we’re here” as an ode to Drake’s song ‘Started From the Bottom’.

Even though Lamar didn’t bring out receipts this time, it seems like he knows something that we don’t. But nothing could stop the fans from having fun at Malone and Drake’s expense after they found the old post.

Fans troll Karl Malone and Drake after the release of Kendrick Lamar’s new song

Sometimes, the jokes writes themselves, and this resurfaced picture of Drake with Malone is a perfect example of that. The rapper was at the peak of his success when Kendrick launched the personal attacks on him. While he is being accused of being a p*dophile and a predator among other things, a picture with Malone is the last thing he would’ve wanted to see trending on social media.

One fan said that there is no coming back for Drake after this because the picture makes the allegations stronger.

“Birds of a feather flock together” is a very famous proverb which means that likeminded people will always be found together.

Some fans started connecting the dots with the John Stockton bar when the image resurfaced on their timeline.

One fan commented Kendrick’s lyrics from the song, “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A Minor”.

Most fans are unsure if Drake would be able to comeback at Kendrick after these recent attacks. Fortunately, we have Kendrick rapping on a quintessential West Coast beat, while we wait with bated breath for Drake’s response.