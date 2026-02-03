Draymond Green Aware He Could be Sent to Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are pushing into overdrive as the Bucks explore deals to trade away the two-time MVP. Giannis rumors have been leading the headlines of the past year, but as the Bucks have continued to plummet in the standings and the trade deadline draws near, ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that at least four teams have made offers for the Greek Freak.

According to Shams, that list includes the Warriors, Heat, Wolves and Knicks, and the Bucks have been sending counteroffers back in the hopes of landing the best possible package.

If the Bucks are most interested in receiving a bounty of draft picks back from any possible deal, then the Warriors are probably in the best position to get a deal done. Golden State owns all of its first-rounders going forward, with the one possible exception being a 2030 first that will go to the Wizards if it falls outside the top 20.

The Warriors also have players to match Giannis’ salary, a necessity in completing any deal. Some possible inclusions in a deal are Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, “Green and his camp are well aware that the prospect of him being sent to Milwaukee is very real.”

That belief exists in part because Amick’s colleague Nick Friedell reported that the Warriors have given Butler strong indications that they will “stick by him as he begins a year-long rehab” from the torn ACL he suffered two weeks ago. “And if Butler isn’t in the proposed deal — based on the economics and league rules — then Green is,” Amick concludes.

Green, known for being as active online as he is while trying to lock an opposing ball-handler up, laughed yesterday at a report that he’s open to being traded to the Bucks if it means he can come back to the Warriors next year.

Much has been made about Steph Curry being a lifelong Warrior, but Green is in the same boat. He was drafted 35th overall by the Warriors way back in 2012 and has spent his entire career in the Bay. But as the Warriors try to maximize the back stretch of Steph’s career, they may conclude that parting with Draymond in order to get a player of Giannis’ caliber is something they can’t pass up on.

Green has one year left on his contract, but it’s a player option, meaning he can opt out and become a free agent if he chooses. That means that if the Bucks acquire him as part of a Giannis deal, they’d likely be treating him as an expiring contract and not a part of their long-term future.

If Green does get dealt and then opts out, he’d have options. Despite laughing it off, he could possibly return to the Warriors. He could pair up with LeBron James if the 4 time NBA champion comes back for another year, something he’s said he’d like to do. He could chase a title with his hometown Pistons.

NBA fans should have more clarity on the status of Giannis, Green and the rest of the rumored trade candidates within the next couple of days.