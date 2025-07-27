“We Need to Play Pissed”: Angel Reese’s Teammate Talks About Team’s Mentality Heading Into Contest vs Fever

Jul 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham (24) brings the ball up court against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One of the most interesting rivalries that has captivated viewers of the ever-increasingly popular WNBA is the one between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. They’re very different players but are arguably the biggest stars in the league today, which is why the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky matchups are so highly anticipated.

Reese missed the Sky’s last game against the Seattle Storm due to a back injury, and they got humiliated, losing 95-57. Heading into a game with solid bragging rights on the line, that was not ideal. But they don’t have much time to recover, as they’re back at it tomorrow morning when they host a Fever side that won’t have Clark.

Ahead of this clash, Reese’s teammate Rachel Banham reflected on their loss to Seattle and revealed what they need to do differently. Thankfully, according to her, there’s no negative energy in practice.

“We had some good talks after the game,” she said. “Lots of things were said. Pretty much what I just said, we need to take it to another level. Either step up or get out.”

“Either step up or get out… It needs to be that type of mentality. We need to play pissed.” -Rachel Banham says Sky players had some meaningful convos after the loss to Seattle. There was good energy at practice today, expect to see more intensity vs the Fever. #skytown #WNBA pic.twitter.com/WjgujVP5mg — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) July 26, 2025

Banham suggested that her teammates should be playing like they are hurting. A 32-point loss can be very demoralizing, especially in a season that has gone woefully for a team that entered 2025 with high expectations.

“It needs to be that type of mentality,” Banham continued. “We need to play pissed.”

The focus of this Fever vs. Sky battle will understandably be Reese vs. Clark, but with the way things are right now, players on both sides will have to focus on the bigger picture. Plus, even though the two starlets are the faces of their respective franchises, they may both miss the match.

Clark is listed as out as she recovers from a groin injury that also ruled her out of the All-Star Game. Reese, meanwhile, is questionable, and the Chicago faithful will be keeping their fingers crossed that she laces up her boots. The Sky are 7-17 in the league right now, and if they want to make the playoffs, they need to start a winning streak soon.