Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Pelicans Release Injury Report for 2023 NBA All-Star Starter  

Jan 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands with teammates during a time out during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson just got voted as an All-Star starter and fans want to see him in action before the big showdown on February 9th as the Pelicans face the Nuggets, whether he will play tonight or not.

The high-flying, tomahawk-jamming superstar has been out of action for more than 20 games this season and Fans have serious doubts about his return.

NOLA wants to ensure that Zion is healthy for the playoffs and hopefully for the All-Star game. As per the latest, he might make it for the big event in Utah.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs the Denver Nuggets? New Orleans Pelicans release injury report ahead of the road game

The freshest update on the Pelicans squad still lists Zion Williamson as out. The power forward is nursing his right hamstring issue.

The Pelicans will face the no.1 seed, Nuggets, and the hope is that Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are enough to steal a road win.

Zion’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

The reason why Zion got voted as an All-Star starter is because of his breathtaking stat line. 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game is nothing short of sensational.

While the credibility is still a little questionable, there is no doubt about Zion’s talent. The sad part is that he has missed nearly 50% of this year’s games.

Zion Williamson missing another two weeks, which means he has missed 49% of this year’s games. Percentage of season played for Zion: Rookie Year: 33%

2nd Year: 85%

3rd Year: 0%

This Year: 51% On his career, Zion has spent 59.6% of games on the bench. pic.twitter.com/wzcTbPqxOO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 25, 2023

New Orleans has given us the green lights on Zion’s status and he will most likely feature in the All-Star game.

