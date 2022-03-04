“Draymond Green calls the Lakers fans spoiled brats for booing LeBron James”: The former DPOY feels it was extremely distasteful on the part of the Lakers Nation 

Three-time NBA champion Draymond Green blasts Lakers fans for booing their team, especially LeBron James.

Things don’t seem all that bright in LA LA Land, with the Lakers having a poor showing in the current season. Once considered top contenders to win the chip, the purple and gold might not even make the playoffs. The underwhelming performances have led to several controversies as well.

The Lakers are making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, from reports of LeBron James having a dispute with the front office to the most recent booing at the Crypto.com arena. The Lakers fans seem to have had enough, expressing their displeasure during a recent home game.

However, things went too far, with James being at the receiving end of the booing. Though the frustration of the Lakers fan is justified, booing James didn’t feel right. The four-time champion is playing his best basketball in his year 19th.

During a recent segment of his podcast, Draymond Green called out the Lakers fans for being unreasonable towards their team, even going to the extent of calling them spoiled brats.

Draymond Green terms the recent behavior of Lakers fans as pathetic.

Fans are well within their rights to be upset if their team doesn’t perform well. However, at the same time, they need to support their team in moments of crisis. The Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in the world of sports.

The Lakers share the record for the most no. of championships (seventeen) with the Boston Celtics. The purple and gold franchise has given their fans many moments of glory, establishing one of the greatest legacies. Thus former DPOY Draymond was taken aback by the recent booing towards the team.

“I thought that was pathetic,” Draymond said. “I thought it was extremely pathetic, and like I said, I thought it was very distasteful from a fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA.”

“Let’s not be like spoiled brats. It’s okay to be spoiled, like ya, you can 100% be spoiled, we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let’s not be brats. That was about as bratty as something I’ve seen. Considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago. And now you’re booing? I thought it was utterly ridiculous.”

Green makes some valid points for a franchise that has enthralled us with the talents of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal, to name a few.

Hopefully, the Lakers can figure out ways to win games with the last leg of the season left.