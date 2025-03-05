Draymond Green Celebrates 35th Birthday, Reminds Teammates of His Wish Using Candles on the Cake

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shakes hands with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Warriors star Draymond Green celebrated his 35th birthday in style, gathered with his Golden State teammates in New York City. The Warriors gave Green an amazing gift with a 114-102 win over the Knicks. However, Green has a different idea of a perfect gift, and his birthday cake hints to what it may be.

Golden State put forth an amazing performance to improve to 34-28 on the season. Green finished the game flirting with a triple-double, tallying 8 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. In his highly accomplished career, impressive stat lines don’t interest Green anymore; hardware does.

During the Warriors’ small party for Green, they presented him with a birthday cake. He pointed out, “There’s five candles,” and said, “Y’all know what my wish is.”

with steph recording him, draymond said his birthday wish is the 5th ring: “y’all know what my wish is. there’s 5 candles.” (via: @/rasheensmith • ig) pic.twitter.com/o7JlPnBrcK — nana (@namxsj) March 5, 2025



The five candles represent championships. Green currently has four titles with the Warriors and is in pursuit of his fifth. Another Warriors title would make his birthday wish come true.

Green previously expressed his aspirations for another title on national television as a declaration to the basketball world.

Green self-proclaimed the Warriors will win the 2025 championship

Green has a reputation as an eccentric figure. He doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind whenever he wants to, and he didn’t hesitate when he had the opportunity at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

At that point, the Warriors had played four games with newly acquired Jimmy Butler. They were 3-1, and the energy was at an all-time high.

When given the chance to assess the team as a member of TNT’s All-Star Game broadcast, he set the bar extremely high, claiming the Warriors would take the title.

The Warriors will win the championship — Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/WSsUZKCjU9 — De️ressed Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) February 17, 2025

Following the All-Star Game, Stephen Curry was made aware of Green’s comments.

“We love pressure,” Curry said. “We love expectations. [Green’s] smart. He knows what he’s doing.”

Since Green’s comments, the Warriors have played with a chip on their shoulder. They have climbed to the sixth seed and don’t plan on stopping. At this rate, the Warriors are positioning themselves to prove Green right come May.