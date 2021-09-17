“Draymond Green had to teach me how to spray champagne”: Damian Lillard takes slight jab at Blazers for not winning a ring with him

Damian Lillard comments on Warriors star Draymond Green having to teach him how to spray champagne in Tokyo

Damian Lillard hasn’t won anything just yet. The reason being the front office of the Portland Trail Blazers has never quite been able to put the right team around the player. And frankly, it almost feels like they’ve stopped trying.

The only real success Dame has had until now is in the most recent Olympics, where despite a rocky start, Team USA was able to win the whole thing once again.

With winning though, comes spraying champagne. And let’s just say, when Lillard tried, he needed just a tad bit of help from Draymond Green. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Recently, the star commented on the whole ordeal. And well, the Blazers will want to look away from this one.

“This is what it looks like when you haven’t won a championship”: Damian Lillard speaks on not knowing how to spray champagne

Draymond Green has been a three-time champion in the NBA, so suffice it to say, he is as experienced as they come when it comes to spraying champagne. And with Vegas giving the Warriors some really high odds to win the championship this season, we could see him do it once again, very soon.

Coming back to Damian Lillard though, here is what he had to say about being helped out by Draymond Green.

“This is what it looks like when you haven’t won a championship. I haven’t won yet & Draymond has won 3…After we won the gold everybody is spraying champagne, I don’t have much experience at it so I needed the champ to assist me.”

This doesn’t necessarily have to be a shot at his franchise, in fact, we are sure it isn’t. However, it isn’t exactly a good look for them either. And it could one day be the reason the man leaves Portland to pursue an NBA championship.

