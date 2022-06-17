Basketball

“Draymond Green is $5,876 away racking up a grand total of $1 million in total career fines”: Warriors DPOY is one of the most fined stars in NBA history

“Draymond Green is $5,876 away racking up a grand total of $1 million in total career fines”: Warriors DPOY is one of the most fined stars in NBA history
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry likes it and wants to put a 4th ring on it!": Warriors' star knocks down a 35-feet shot, celebrates with a very 'Beyonce' like energy
Next Article
“It wasn't Stephen Curry, but Jordan Poole who led the Dubs to a historical Finals run!": Warriors break 50-year record with a 21-0 run on the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals
NBA Latest Post
“It wasn't Stephen Curry, but Jordan Poole who led the Dubs to a historical Finals run!": Warriors break 50-year record with a 21-0 run on the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals
“It wasn’t Stephen Curry, but Jordan Poole who led the Dubs to a historical Finals run!”: Warriors break 50-year record with a 21-0 run on the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

A Jordan Poole-led comeback saw Stephen Curry and Co turnaround a 12-point deficit to a…