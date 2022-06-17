“Draymond Green is $5,876 away racking up a grand total of $1 million in total career fines”: Warriors DPOY is one of the most fined stars in NBA history

Draymond Green is only a few thousand dollars away from paying a total of $1 million in fines throughout the course of his 10-year career.

If Stephen Curry is the best player for the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the San Francisco-based team. Being a defensive superstar, Green is easily one of the most important players for this GSW dynasty.

Since getting drafted early in the 2nd round of the 2012 NBA Draft, Dray has helped bring 3 titles to the Bay Area, made 4 All-Star appearances, 2 All-NBA selections,7 All-Defensive selections, won the 2017 steal championship, and the coveted Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Part of the reason why Green is so important for Stephen Curry and co., is his role of being the bad boy of the squad. Often times we have seen the 6-foot-6 forward get into altercations and even heated arguments with players, referees, and fans.

Getting into quarrels, the former Michigan State Spartan has racked up a HUGE amount in fines over the course of his decade-long career.

Draymond Green has collected fines worth up to $994,124

Over the past decade, we have seen the league be merciless with Green in how they hand him out fines for his “misconduct”. Flipping the finger during games, cussing on live television, getting into physical fights with opponents, racking up tons of technical fines and ejections, GSW’s #23 has gotten all kinds of fines.

Adding up all the fines he has had to pay in his career, the figure comes out to be a staggering $994,124. And is only $5,876 away from racking up a whopping $1 million (averaging $100,000 per season!).

Draymond Green is just $5,876 away from reaching $1M in total career fines. (reddit u/tropus_) pic.twitter.com/vhfkfS3N5X — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 17, 2022

Now, Draymond has earned a solid $129 million so far. Paying off $1 million doesn’t look to be a problem when getting into these altercations seems to get him going.

And to be honest, knowing Green, this figure is only going to increase with every season.

