“Don’t let Stephen Curry and I f**king win a championship!”: When Draymond Green let out BOLD warning to rest of the NBA after just 15 games in 2021-22 season

When Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an ominous warning to the entire NBA just 15 games into the 2021-22 regular season

The Golden State Warriors are just one game away from winning yet another NBA championship. Seriously, even a torn ACL, followed by a torn Achilles, a broken wrist with nerve damage, and severe lower back sprains couldn’t derail this dynasty.

Despite Stephen Curry not having the greatest shooting performance ever during Game 5 of this series, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson came up big with massive games. Why? Well, the likeliest scenario is that all three players reached an epiphany… together… at the same time…

Whatever the case may be, the Dubs are back, baby! And they seem to be way better than anything even the most overreacting fans anticipated.

In a crazier turn of events, however, it seems that Draymond Green knew all this would happen all along.

Why do we say that? Well, let’s get into it, shall we?

Draymond Green had warned the NBA world after just 15 games during this past regular season on his podcast

Draymond Green is known as one of NBA history’s most confident trash talkers. Whether or not he backs it up, however… well that requires a case-by-case analysis.

Still, that has never really bothered the Warriors superstar, and it sure as heck didn’t bother him when he said this for the word to hear.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

To be fair, at the time the team was 13-2 in their opening 15 games, so there was still something to go on. But still, during this point in the season, the most realistic predictors expected this team to get to the Conference Finals at best.

At the time that this clip came out, we distinctly remember the NBA community at large laughing out loud. Admittedly, we chuckled a little bit ourselves.

But now, we can almost hear Draymond Green shouting, ‘WELL LOOK WHO’S LAUGHING NOW!”.

