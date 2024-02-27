Draymond Green Is Disappointed In Nikola Jovic Losing $12655 Due To His Suspension Following His Altercation With The Pelicans

On the recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors forward reacted to the heated altercation that took place during the Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans clash on 23rd February. While talking about the scuffle that witnessed five players being penalized for their actions, Green expressed his disappointment in Nikola Jovic for leaving the bench area and entering the scuffle.

Following Kevin Love’s hard foul on Zion Williamson, Naji Marshall and Jimmy Butler shoved each other. Once Marshall hit Butler’s neck, a full-fledged brawl broke out on the floor. However, just before Jose Alvarado and Thomas Bryant locked horns near the scorers’ table, Nikola Jovic left the bench area to stand up for Butler.

As a result of the tussle, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Thomas Bryant & New Orleans’ Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado were ejected from the game. Jovic wasn’t tossed out of the game, but the league eventually slapped the youngster with a one-game suspension and will lose $12,655 for the same.

Draymond Green, who has been punished for his share of altercations over 11 years of career, reacted to Jovic’s actions and believed that the Serb should’ve known better. Green, who was talking from experience, believed that the NBA wouldn’t have thought twice before awarding the youngster with a suspension.

“The young fella Jovic left the bench. Come on young fella, even I know better than that, and I’ve been suspended more games than you’ve played in your entire career… Young fella learn your lesson though. Don’t let them get you with the easiest one. Even mine they gotta make a decision, don’t let them get you like that,” Green expressed his disappointment.

It may seem like Draymond is boasting about his suspensions. But, he is correct. Suspending Jovic for “leaving the bench area and entering the on-court altercation” is a pretty easy decision for the league’s personnel. Having received such a penalty in only his second year in the NBA could go on to tarnish his reputation.

Jimmy Butler blames Nikola Jovic for his suspension

Apart from being ejected from the game, it was later announced that Jimmy Butler would be suspended for a game without pay. Butler, who didn’t even believe that should’ve been tossed out of the game initially, took to Instagram, reacting to his suspension.

The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP posted a photoshopped picture of his and Nikola Jovic’s face on the movie poster of “Bad Boys”. Further, according to the 6ft 7” star’s caption, he believed that Jovic was responsible for his suspension.

“It was all @nikolajovicc fault”

Speaking on the matter, Erik Spoelstra always disagreed with the league’s decision to suspend Jimmy Butler for a game. According to the Miami Heat head coach, all Butler did was “a bit of tangling and some pushing”.

“Jimmy probably shouldn’t have put himself in such a situation. In reality, it’s a bit of tangling and some pushing. I don’t think he deserves another game because he ended up missing the fourth quarter. But it is what it is,” Spoelstra said.

It’ll be interesting to see how the shorthanded Miami Heat fare against the in-form Sacramento Kings as they miss out on the services of Thomas Bryant, Jimmy Butler, and Nikola Jovic.