“Draymond Green Is Physically Stronger”: Steve Kerr Compares Scottie Pippen And Dennis Rodman’s Defense To Warriors Star

Draymond Green showcased a defensive masterclass against the Bucks on Tuesday. The Warriors veteran, as the primary defender on Giannis Antetokounmpo, held him to 0 for 7 on shooting. The Green Freak shot 5 of 16 from the field and recorded his lowest regular-season shooting percentage in two years.

Green was involved in eight of Giannis’ 11 misses that night. With a performance so clinical, the 35-year-old earned Defensive Player of the Year shoutouts. His coach Steve Kerr claimed that he’s one of the best defenders in the game’s history.

He said, “To hold him [Giannis] to five field goals showed why he’s still one of the great defenders in the world.” Kerr also praised Green’s leadership qualities on and off the floor. Tonight, the 2017 DPOY was dominant on both ends of the floor. He dropped 21 points with seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

"To hold him to five field goals showed why he's still one of the great defenders in the world." Steve Kerr on Draymond Green defending Giannis tonight 🗣️ (via @957thegame)pic.twitter.com/PSDRz4I9r9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2025

After the 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors, coach Kerr heaped praise on Green. He compared Green’s defense to Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman’s, doubling down on his previous remark. He said, “I think what makes Draymond different from Scottie is that Draymond is physically stronger and more capable of guarding low post players.”

Steve Kerr followed up on his comments about Draymond Green being “the best defender he’s ever seen.” His top three all-time defenders are Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Green. pic.twitter.com/KuhwnK9Nzc — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 21, 2025

Kerr didn’t intend to take anything away from his former teammate. He stated that Pippen was great and had to guard players like Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing. He brought Rodman into the conversation of the greatest defenders as well and said that these three might be the best players he’s ever seen on defense.

Kerr’s assessment is fairly accurate here. Scottie was known for his lateral versatility on the perimeter while Draymond has made a name for himself with his ability to switch 1 through 5 while also being able to get his hands into passing lanes. Green is a beautiful mix of Rodman and Pippen in many ways and hence him vying for another DPOY is very much in the realm of reality.

Draymond Green is eyeing another DPOY

Green has held the fort down defensively for the Warriors for over a decade now. He was one of the key factors behind their four championships. With a DPOY and eight NBA All-Defensive team selections, he has already cemented his legacy as one of the best to ever do it. But Green is far from satisfied with this resume.

During a recent media interaction, he was asked if he thinks he has a case for DPOY this year. He said, “Most definitely. When I look around the league, I don’t see many players on the back end of the game on defense and then the way I do it.” He believes that not many players in the league are capable of throwing off a team’s offense like him.

Draymond Green on DPOY: “I want another one.” “Especially with Wemby going down. It seemed like he had it won. Now it’s right there.” “One million percent I have a case and I’ll continue to build that case.” pic.twitter.com/Xzww4H8etz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 19, 2025

Green’s confidence for the DPOY this year also skyrocketed when Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season. He said, “Especially with Wemby going down. It seemed like he had it won. Now it’s right there… One million percent I have a case and I’ll continue to build that case.” With the award season approaching, it’ll be interesting to see if Green has done enough to get his second DPOY.