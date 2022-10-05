Draymond Green Places Jayson Tatum Among the Ranks of Michael Jordan and LeBron James in NBA GOAT Debate

Warriors veteran Draymond Green pays reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jayson Tatum the ultimate compliment.

The Celtics fans finally have something to smile about as the Boston franchise deals with one of the most controversial scandals in recent memory, the subject here is the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka for violating team policies following allegations of an appropriate affair with a female staffer.

As the situation continues to get murkier with the passing of each day, the hoop fans in Boston continue to express worry about the future of the Cs. Amid these dark days, the Celtics fans had something to cheer about, courtesy of Draymond Green.

Basking in on the glory of his 4th title in 8 years, Green did pay the runner-up Celtics the respect, addressing ECF MVP Jayson Tatum as the future GOAT. A proud moment for the 24-year-old Celtics forward coming off a disappointing performance in the Finals.

One cannot overlook JT’s young GOAT address, given it comes from one of the best minds in the business in Green.

It’s surprising to see Green have Tatum in the company of greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Despite coming off a lackluster performance in the Finals, Green attempts to reinstate everyone’s faith in Tatum’s greatness, saying the following.

“Resiliency allows teams to show their true characters, so we’ll get to see the true character of the Boston Celtics led by none other than the young GOAT, young next greatest, Jayson Tatum,” said Green.

Though JT did have a rough ride in the Finals, one cannot deny his achievements and skill set. Standing at 6ft 8′, the former Duke player is one of the brightest talents in the league, with elite scoring ability.

Can Jayson Tatum be the face of the NBA in the future?

Coming off a career year, Tatum’s notable achievements included starting the All-Star game, followed by an Al-NBA First Team selection, and clinching the first-ever ECF MVP.

It won’t be wrong to call JT a superstar. However, does he possess the ability to be an all-time great?

Something only the future will tell, given his peers Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant continue to make a mark for themselves.

JT’s lackluster performance in the Finals is something he needs correct soon enough.

