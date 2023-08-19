“Draymond Green Played a Huge Part!”: Kevin Durant Acknowledged How Former Warriors Teammate’s Role in Taking Out the ‘Traditional Big’

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) against the LA Clippers in the first half of game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NBA, one thing has become abundantly clear: the traditional big man is no longer the dominant force on the court. The game has shifted, adapting to a new era of versatility and skill, and players like Kevin Durant are at the forefront of this transformation. Recently, Durant opened up about the impact of his former teammate, Draymond Green, on this evolution and gave him his flowers. It’s always a great feeling to get your due, especially when it comes from a legend like KD. It was a recent Instagram reel that caught the attention of NBA enthusiasts, it was a short clip from Durant’s interview on the Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Reddick. The post showcased Durant’s candid thoughts on the changing role of big men in the league, with a nod to Draymond Green’s influence.

Durant himself acknowledged Green as a pivotal figure in reshaping the game and spoke about how his ability to handle the ball and shoot, made a difference to the position of the big man, who was predominantly used to camping in the post with a grit and grind style. This revelation underscores Green’s impact not just as a player, but as a catalyst for an entire basketball revolution.

Kevin Durant Acnowledges Draymond Green’s Role

The Golden State Warriors have become synonymous with innovation, particularly when it comes to their small-ball lineup. This revolutionary approach, championed by players like Draymond Green, has redefined the notion of big men on the court. This strategic shift has rippled through the league, inspiring teams to reassess their roster compositions and tactical plays.

Gone are the days of big men like Patrick Ewing and Alonzo Mourning who were used to posting up and pounding till they got an open floater or an easy dunk. Now big men like Nikola Jokic dominate every aspect while largely being the primary ball handler. This change has a lot to do with Draymond and the Warriors. Without Green, centers like Jokic would arguably not have had as much success as they do now.

Beyond the Warriors’ impact, Kevin Durant’s own journey to break the mold of being a traditional forward & help transition to a modern, multi-dimensional player echoes the league’s transformation. His words hold weight, as he observed firsthand how players like Green defied conventions. Here’s a quote from the podcast where he gives his former teammate his due,

“You look at the centers now. Most of them can shoot threes, take the ball, dribble, make a bounce pass. Just got.. You know, some skill for offense, not a lot of back to the basket. That’s what really changed the league, to be honest. I think Draymond played a huge part in shifting that. You know, being a 4 man that can guard 5’s and being able to dribble and play so fast, just took out that traditional big that kinda just sits in the paint.“

In an era defined by innovation and adaptability, the traditional role of the NBA big man has given way to a new archetype—one that values versatility, skill, and the ability to excel in various facets of the game. Kevin Durant’s insights shed light on this evolution, with Draymond Green’s influence serving as a foundation for the league’s transformation.

The KD-Draymond Dynamic

The NBA world vividly remembers the heated on-court argument between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green during their time together with the Warriors. This clash, while tumultuous, highlighted the passion and competitiveness that drive players to succeed. KD is not the one to shy away from controversy and has spoken about the incident in the past. Here’s a quote from Durant on the incident while on the All The Smoke podcast,

“I’m just so confused at that point because he never ever did nothing like that before. Everybody on the bench was confused, too… He started going off… For him to say that type of s**t to me, it just threw me for a loop. I just started isolating myself after that cause I didn’t feel like nobody really talked about it. It was just swept under the rug. And to me, it was just like, ‘We can move past it but let’s all talk about it cause that’s a huge moment in this whole dynasty.’”

However, the incident also underscores the intricate dynamics within a team, especially one aiming for greatness. Despite the intensity of the altercation, both players have since expressed mutual respect and maintained a cordial relationship. This aspect reveals the maturity required to thrive in a league where personalities and egos can often clash.