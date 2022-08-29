Russell Westbrook, who’s due $47 million, will have ‘a role carved out’ by Darvin Ham if he’s still with the Lakers by Sept. 27th

Patrick Beverley’s arrival doesn’t mean Russell Westbrook will be on the bench if the Lakers fail to get a deal before the transfer deadline according to an NBA Insider.

As soon as the Los Angeles Lakers announced Pat Bev’s singing from Utah Jazz, everyone started wondering more about where would Russell Westbrook be after this trade than the loss of dealing away Talen Horton-Tucker.

There has been no love lost between the two veteran point guards over the years, with both going at each other verbally on the court and in media/social media on separate occasions.

But if the Purple and Gold really do not find a trade partner for the 9x All-Star before the transfer deadline, the duo will have to play together despite their differences because the new head coach believes in Brodie.

As horrible as his first season was with the Lakers, Russ seemed to have a great influence on coach Darvin Ham when he took up the job a few months back after Frank Vogel’s firing.

Darvin Ham will carve out a role for Russell Westbrook: Marc Stein

Most people were saying it was just a scheme to get the 2017 MVP’s value up in the market and Ham had no real intention of playing the man, but it seems as though they were wrong and the Lakers coach was dead serious about what he said.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumours involving Westbrook and the failure of it, won’t have an effect on his playing time while he’s on the team. Sources told Marc that “the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him.” As well as,

“Yet I am also hearing that, if no trade involving Westbrook materializes and if he is on the roster when the Lakers start practicing on Sept. 27, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham remains determined to carve out a real role for Westbrook.” –@TheSteinLinehttps://t.co/S58iRIJFhw — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 28, 2022

Now once the season starts and Russ is still in LA, how LeBron James and Anthony Davis will deal that this situation would be a great matter as well, but it seems as if Ham has the backing of upper management as he’s coming up with such massive decisions.

It’s ironic, how excited were Bron and AD last season when the former OKC Thunder main man was about to join them and a year later neither of them look much excited to run it back with the man with a $47 million contract.