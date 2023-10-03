“That’s All I Got!”: Jimmy Butler No Longer a Threat to Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s Fizzling Love Story

After ending her 12-year-old relationship with Gerard Pique, Shakira kicked off 2023 in style by dedicating the BRZP album to him. Days later, the Columbian star wished for some fresh air to recharge, and what better way to do so than by watching fast cars go zoom. Ever since she attended the Miami Grand Prix, there have been speculations that the celebrity has been dating seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. It was around this point that rumors of the 46-year-old celebrity dating Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler also circulated. However, the NBA star has now broken his silence, removing any threat he posed to Shakira and Lewis Hamilton’s smoldering romance.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/8cht_/status/1679595616161202178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

After Butler and Shakira were noticed dining together at London’s Novikov Restaurant and Bar in July, the speculation of their dating grew more intense. The pictures of them heading in different cars, which were taken on the same night, added fuel. It’s also important to point out that Shakira has already met the 34-year-old. After she attended the NBA finals in May, the pop star and the athlete were first linked together. However, as the story has grown more complicated, Jimmy Butler has come forward to answer all the rumors.

Jimmy Butler reveals the truth behind his romance with Shakira

According to Rolling Stone, Jimmy Butler regarded Shakira highly. In his recent interview, the 34-year-old highlighted that the pop artist is not just a wonderful talent but also an incredible human. The NBA player went on, inadvertently addressing the gossip by saying that because one can never be sure of what someone else is up to, people frequently “make stuff up.”

Butler cites Shakira’s sons Milan (age 9) and Sasha (age 7), who are avid basketball fans, and further explains, “Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans that doesn’t mean anybody’s dating.”

While adding further, he said, “Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it. She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!”

Now that Jimmy Butler has put speculation to rest on his end, will Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s smoldering romance reach its zenith?

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s fluttering romance

Even if Lewis Hamilton didn’t have many positive on-track developments in 2023, his off-track exploits got the attention of his devoted fanbase. According to reports circulating for the past five months, Hamilton and Shakira are dating. The supporters’ unwavering conviction that this is real is not a conjecture has been fueled by several reasons.

Shakira was found at Miami GP trying to escape her hectic schedule. There, the two were rumored to have had a dinner party before spending time on a yacht. After this, the hooks kept getting added. In a surfing video in June, the pop star was caught tackling approaching waves on her surfing board. Following this, she posted a clip to Instagram, and two weeks later, Hamilton uploaded a video of himself surfing a surfboard with a background that resembled Shakira’s.

Once more, after the Spanish GP, Shakira was seen having dinner with Hamilton. In addition, the 103 Grand Prix champion fueled the growing rumors by declaring on one of his own fan forums in Barcelona that he needs a Latina in his life. Shakira and Hamilton were both busy with their own professions when we last heard of them. Where Shakira was spotted in Los Angeles working diligently on her new tunes, Lewis Hamilton will buckle up to take on the battle at the Qatar Grand Prix.