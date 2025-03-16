‘Draymond Green Should Shut His Mouth’: Fans Aghast at Warriors Star Calling Karl-Anthony Towns ‘Soft’

“Some people might argue he didn’t play because Jimmy was in the arena,” said Draymond Green over a week ago when Karl-Anthony Towns missed out on Knicks-Warriors. This is what sparked an avalanche of controversy as the real reason for KAT missing the game is much more grim. Fast-forward to tonight game between the two and things seem to be getting quite chippy.

Towns and his partner, Jordyn Woods, made it clear on social media that they had been attending to the passing of a close friend due to cancer. Green was not aware of this but upon being made aware, had a fairly unapologetic response.

“We all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate. You never wish that on anybody. But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis must go on.”

KAT has remained neutral about the situation since He’s continually stated he merely wants to focus on basketball and has not taken any shots at Draymond.

This hasn’t stopped the former DPOY from continuing his tirade against KAT however. In tonight’s game, he was up to his trash-talking antics against none another than Towns, yelling “He’s soft!” after a play.

Draymond Green after forcing a turnover on Karl Anthony Towns: “HE’S SOFT!”pic.twitter.com/jrjPwUr0PB — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) March 16, 2025

Fans didn’t take too lightly to this given the current climate regarding Green and Towns. One wrote, “Dray [Draymond Green] should shut his d**n mouth,” while another said, “Draymond not even close to KAT so f*** what Draymond say.”

The general consensus has been dismissive of Green’s outburst as it’s being chalked up simply to his demeanour. This wasn’t the only heated moment between the two as the first half had not even ended at the time.

‘Sit down’ is what Green reportedly told Towns while they could into a bit of a kerfuffle around the 8:08 mark of the second quarter. The Knicks All-Star center stood his ground and it would be foolish to imagine him doing so didn’t have at least a tiny bit to do with everything that has transpired between them.

Draymond told KAT to sit down after the foul Knicks-Warriors getting chippy early on ABC pic.twitter.com/QmCgy84mPd — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2025

Luckily, neither have been ejected thus. Given Green’s temperament, this is quite the achievement. And kudos to Karl-Anthony for keeping his cool in he very easily would be justified to not do so.