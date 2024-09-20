Draymond Green Threatening Jordan Poole Prior To Infamous Punch Resurfaces: “I’mma Beat The Sh*t Out Of You”

In 2022, the Golden State Warriors went through one of the worst times in the franchise’s history due to the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. During a training camp, the Warriors veteran landed a punch on his teammate’s face, making his team the laughingstock of the hoop world.

Recently, a clip has resurfaced in which Green can be seen having a heated exchange with Poole during a timeout. The clip was a few months before the final nail in the coffin that happened in October 2022. The final altercation on October 5th, 2022, ended up making Poole leave the franchise the following year, but there was a lot of build-up that led to Green punching his teammate.

In the leaked clip, Green gets up from his seat during a timeout and charges towards Poole. He can also be heard saying,

“I’mma beat the sh*t out of you. I will f**k you up.”

Almost the entire Warriors squad and staff were standing in between them, trying to control the situation. It was even more unfortunate that it was happening in the middle of a game.

Although they were successful in keeping Green away from Poole at the time, it all came crashing down during the October practice session when the four-time NBA Champion lost his cool and punched him in the face. Coach Steve Kerr has admitted that it was his angriest moment with Green.

Kerr feels Green is “alike” him in many ways

Kerr has been the coach of the Warriors since 2014. From that time, he has had several moments where he was angry at Green because of his actions. But when he was asked on the Dan Le Batard Show when was he at his angriest with Green, coach Kerr said that it was the Jordan Poole incident that made him the most furious.

“Well, there’s a lot of examples… I think, for sure, the Jordan Poole incident [first jumps to mind]. Draymond and I are a lot alike in many ways. People probably wouldn’t see that from the outside but we’re both kind of maniacal competitors and we’ve lost our minds with each other, during games over whatever, disagreements about strategy. He crossed the line with Jordan.”

Even though coach Kerr gave him credit for coming to an immediate realization that he had made a massive mistake, he admitted that the whole situation made the 2022-23 season incredibly difficult for the Warriors.