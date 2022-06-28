“Draymond Green, you wouldn’t want me on your podcast because I’d make you look foolish”: Skip Bayless calls out Warriors’ $100 mill forward for declining his debate challenge

Draymond Green is the face of the “New Media” that is overtaking the sports media back from the views-hungry hounds like Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.

There has been a new wave in sports media since Warriors forward Draymond Green took up an analyst role with Turner Sports and started appearing alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson on arguably the best sports talk show on the planet.

The 4x NBA champ already had a platform to speak on, with his podcast The Draymond Green Show doing quite well on YouTube. But as soon as he became a member of Inside the NBA, his media career got a significant boost, propelling him to coin “The New Media.”

That is a term for former professional athletes doing sports journalism and analysis, instead of pure journalists and people who haven’t played professional sports. Now, that includes a huge number of big-name media personalities including the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, who two were the main target of Green when he speaks about New Media.

Skip Bayless strikes back at Draymond Green with force

Recently, Dray went on a rant and discussed how these media houses like ESPN and Fox Sports determine the chances of a team winning the championship and end up giving the Warriors only a 20% chance against the Celtics’ 80, with the latter having no players with Finals experience.

He destroyed Smith, Bayless and even former NBA player Kendrick Perkins for their trash takes all throughout the Playoffs. Give it a listen.

With Green giving him exactly what he wants, the veteran Fox Sports analyst has now successfully lived rent-free in the heads of some of the biggest names of the game, that includes Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. After inviting the 2017 MVP to debate him, the 70-year-old threw the challenge towards the 2017 DPOY which Green smartly declined.

Draymond Green To Skip Bayless: “No, I Don’t Want To Come On Your Show… I’m Also Not Sure That I Would Even Want You As A Guest On The Draymond Green Show… You Don’t Quality For This Show, Ya Resume Not There.” (Via The Draymond Green Show) — StraightWarriors (@StrWarriors) June 27, 2022

But then Bayless had to say something about that.

No, Draymond, the real reason you wouldn’t want me on your “New Media” podcast is you fear I’d make you look foolish. You could edit but you’d know I’d be taping on my end. Of course, I’d LOVE to have you on my podcast but there’s no way you’d risk that. So, keep making excuses! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2022

