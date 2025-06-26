“You’ll Never Understand”: Draymond Green Reveals How Doubt Built Foundation for Warriors Dynasty With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11), guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) after the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. | Credits- Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Steph Curry’s three-point circus shots may seem otherworldly, but the baby-faced assassin is as human as they come. The greatest shooter of all time also deals with doubt, uncertainty, and — in his own words — impostor syndrome.

It may come as a surprise, because to the outside world, Curry’s confidence appears unshakable. But even he has moments where he questions himself. It was news for even his close teammate, Draymond Green.

When the forward was reminded of Curry’s interview on The Pivot podcast, he was genuinely surprised. Green has been Curry’s teammate for over a decade, knows him like a brother, and still didn’t realize the Chef felt that way.

However, it was also oddly reassuring for Green because he could relate to it. Doubt, he said, was something all three of them — him, Steph, and Klay Thompson — carried early in their careers.

They weren’t top picks to start with. They weren’t hyped as future Hall of Famers. Expectations were limited, and so was the trust. But that doubt, ultimately, became their fuel.

“People be like, ‘I don’t know how Steph is dealing with him. I don’t know why Steph still want him on his team’. You’ll never understand why. You’ll never know everything we went through,” Green said.

“The conversations we have, the things we go through, you’ll never know. But again, we’re bonded by the doubt,” he added.

Green insisted that dealing with those inner demons raised them, made them push harder, work longer, and stay locked in. More importantly, it created a bond between them. They leaned on and played to each others’ strengths.

What one lacked, the others helped cover, and that’s what built the foundation of their dynasty — one that helped them win four NBA championships together. And, Green, Thompson, and Curry share a genuine friendship.

And even though Klay is no longer part of the trio after joining the Dallas Mavericks, the success they achieved together has bonded them for life. Having built one of the strongest teams in NBA history, despite being overlooked early on, it’s nearly impossible to separate their legacies from one another.

That’s why, in Green’s eyes, it’s impossible to talk about Steph without mentioning Klay and himself — or to talk about Draymond without bringing up Steph and Klay. Their journeys are forever intertwined.

Green even wondered aloud whether any of them would’ve achieved the same level of greatness had their paths not aligned. If things had unfolded differently, the NBA might not have been as fun because of it.