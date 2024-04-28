Dropping Kevin Durant, Former Mavericks Forward Reveals His Best Lineup From the Ongoing Playoffs

One could easily build an All-Star lineup with the stars competing for a title during these playoffs. And former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons gives us a starting five he would build around him. While Parsons’ starting lineup looks commendable, dropping Kevin Durant from the list speaks volumes.

While shooting for the latest episode of Run It Back, Chandler Parsons was asked to form a starting five around him with players currently in a playoff battle. And his lineup, even without Kevin Durant, did not disappoint.

“Okay, my current team would be SGA at point, Luka at two, me at three, LeBron James at four, and Jokic at five.”

It sure is an interesting lineup that Parsons had in mind. He had two players who have won a championship as well as two other players who have yet to win a title with their respective teams.

However, having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic in the frontcourt does seem like an exciting pair to watch. SGA and Doncic would both provide constant energy on the floor while pushing the pace on offense.

Putting LeBron James at four and Nikola Jokic at five gives Parsons enough veteran presence while also having a bigman who can spread the floor and shoot the ball. James and Jokic both are excellent facilitators who would complement the frontcourt duo of Doncic and SGA.

The lineup created by Chandler Parsons has a plethora of talent among them. If this were to ever happen, Parsons really would have no problem spotting up in a corner for an occasional three-pointer.

But one aspect to note is the fact that Parsons did not consider Kevin Durant to be in the lineup, given his skillset and the number of accolades and accomplishments under his belt.

Can Kevin Durant lead his team back from the deficit?

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are having one of the worst playoff performances so far. Durant and the Suns trail 0-3 to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, struggling majorly on the floor.

Having a look at Durant’s numbers from his previous playoff appearances, The Slim Reaper seems to be having his worst playoff performance to this day. While a 24.7 PPG average is commendable for any other player, this has been KD’s lowest point average in the playoffs during his career.

Playing against someone who admired him growing up, Edwards and the Timberwolves did not take their foot off the pedal, extending their lead to 3-0, placing Phoenix in a tough position. The Suns are a game away from elimination and taking a look at how they have performed so far, only a miracle would be able to turn things around.

Can Phoenix make a comeback and win the series? Only time will tell.