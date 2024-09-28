Dwight Howard Jokingly Hints at Becoming Karl-Anthony Towns’ Backup for the New York Knicks

Dwight Howard has been looking for a comeback in the NBA for the last two years. His last stint in the league was with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22. Howard played 60 games in that season averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. In his quest for a comeback, the 38-year-old traced an opportunity in New York after the Knicks made a blockbuster trade.

Advertisement

After the shocking trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, the eight-time All-Star jokingly hinted at being KAT’s backup at the center position. Howard posted a short clip on Instagram to update his fans about his presence in the Big Apple. He plugged his comeback hopes in the caption of his post.

Howard wrote, “I was just in New York & I kept hearing the Knicks need a backup.” So, if the Knicks do need a backup center, they have an option. It’s highly unlikely that the NY franchise will need any help.

The news of KAT being traded to the Knicks might’ve come out of the blue, but according to Tim Bontempts and Bobby Marks, it was in the making “all summer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward)



As per the ESPN Insiders, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Knicks have been discussing this trade for the last few months. It was only in the last few days that it gained momentum. KAT will be heading to New York in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The Knicks will also get a first-round pick in the 2025 Draft.

As for Howard’s chances of a comeback, he was last associated with the Warriors when he attended a workout. However, nothing worked out for him in that scenario. Later, news came out that the Warriors were only doing their due diligence. He is currently playing for the Taiwan Mustangs.

Dwight Howard is also part owner of the Taiwan Mustangs

Howard has been eyeing a comeback for a while, but in case things don’t go in his favor, he has created a strong backup for his future in Taiwan. Howard first went to the Taiwanese League in 2022 to play for the Taoyuan Leopards. A year later, he joined the Mustangs.

He announced his ownership on May 30th via Instagram. Howard wrote, “Last year after the first game I played in Taiwan I looked over at Mu Real and said, ‘Man, I’m going to start my OWN league one day where former NBA players, top college recruits and elite international players can still get a stage to showcase to the world how great they are.’ He looked at me crazy but one day is NOW!”

The 38-year-old also announced that he has become the first player ever to have ownership in the league he plays in.