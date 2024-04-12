mobile app bar

Dwight Howard Shares ‘Hilarious’ Incident on His ‘World Smile Tour’ Involving Adoption Papers

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

Credits: Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard has recently been busy with his World Smile Tour, which involves visiting several countries and spreading awareness through outreach programs on sports and basketball. The tour has led Howard to meet several young fans, with whom he seems to develop an incredible connection as a basketball hero and role model. Sometimes, the fans can go up to several extreme levels to either troll Howard or be accepted as a part of his ‘family.’

One such instance recently occurred as Howard continued his World Smile Tour. A young fan recently approached the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year with his adoption papers to sign. Howard was almost tricked into signing those papers before he noticed the anomaly and was quite surprised by it.

He reposted the video on his Instagram page with the caption, “I got enough kids crazy I almost signed it.” However, the 2020 NBA champion wasn’t dismissive of the kid either.

We might have heard several absurd stories involving fans and stars. However, making your favourite NBA player adopt you indirectly is a whole different level. It would have been crazy if Dwight actually adopted one of his young fans and raised them to be a successful basketball player as he is.

How many children does Dwight Howard have?

Dwight Howard has five children with five different women. However, he has made sure to be a doting father to his five children and co-parent them with their mothers. The names of his children are Braylon, Jayde, Layla, David, and Dwight III (or Trey). He had earlier revealed to Graham Bensinger that he believes in raising his children in the best possible manner.

Credits: USA Today Sports

Many even allege Howard to have eight kids despite the claim of having only five. Earlier in 2010, Dwight fought a highly contested legal suit against the mother of his first-born Royce Reed, in a case of defamation. The judgment favored Howard, who had initially sought about half a billion dollars in damages from Reed for violating a court order prohibiting her from mentioning Howard in the media. Howard was also involved in a civil suit involving the custody of his son Braylon with Reed.



