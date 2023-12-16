“To Surprise My Son at School”: Dwight Howard Shows up at Son’s School Unannounced, Days After Teaching Him about Greatness

Dwight Howard has been a dialed-in father to his 10-year-old son, David Howard. Having been vocal about his child being his pride and joy multiple times in the past, the former NBA man has kept up that attitude throughout the years, as seen on his Instagram. The 38-year-old even visited his son’s school recently, something he posted about, on his social media.

“Me omw to surprise my son at his school for his birthday”

Something that further accentuated his commitment to his son, was his post where he gave his son advice that would help him be an NBA player one day. In the post, he talks about all his accomplishments, especially stressing his status as a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

After explaining his accomplishments in the NBA, he then addressed his son, saying that he can give good advice because he has done it at the highest level himself. Eventually, he ends the post by saying that he wants David to be ‘greater’ than he ever was.

It’s easy to see why there is a strong bond between this son and father duo. And if David Howard does truly decide to follow his father’s advice, it is likely he will reach stardom in the NBA as well.

Dwight Howard wants Victor Wembanyama to be great for his son

Much like the rest of the world, Dwight Howard has been quite enamored with Victor Wembanyama. In fact, he even claimed that the Frenchman wasn’t even a unicorn. Instead, he called him the first “What the f–k player“ to ever step on an NBA floor, given how skilled he is, despite his 7ft 4″ frame.

Howard also admitted that he wants Wembanyama to see all kinds of success in the NBA so that he could be great and influence David Howard. The NBA legend further revealed that he urges his son to watch Wemby so that he can learn from his skillset, and one day become one of the more skilled big men in the NBA.

The younger Howard has apparently expressed his desire to play in the league one day. Indeed, if he can become a skilled player with the natural size, stature, and athleticism of Dwight Howard, he really would have all the chances in the world to be one of the very best to ever do it.