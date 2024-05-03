Dwight Howard ‘Sheds Tears’ Over Not Being Able to Help the Bucks or the 76ers In the Playoffs

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks were shown their way out of the playoffs, following defeats against the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers respectively. Before the season commenced, both teams were expected to embark on deep runs in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but neither could navigate past the first hurdle. However, continuing his earlier attempts to get himself recruited in the league, a former NBA player claimed that he would have been able to cover the distance to the second round for them.

Players, fans, and everyone associated with both franchises are in mourning, as they found an unsuspecting ally in Dwight Howard. Following the 76ers and Bucks’ losses, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year posted two photos on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption,

“When you want to save the day but it’s too late.”

Howard suggested that things would’ve panned out differently for the 76ers or the Bucks, had they signed him. While it’s hard to envision the 38-year-old center making a telling difference in the playoffs, that hasn’t stopped him. He also sent out feelers to the Los Angeles Lakers after their Game 1 loss against the Denver Nuggets with a video on Instagram.

The former Laker posted highlights from the Lakers and Nuggets’ Western Conference Finals series in the NBA Bubble, where the veteran center did a stellar job when guarding Nikola Jokic.

Howard, currently playing in Puerto Rico, was last on an NBA roster in 2022 and has been unsuccessfully trying to find a spot on a team since. Per reports, the Golden State Warriors brought him in for a workout in September 2023, to add size to their roster but ultimately decided not to sign the former 8-time All-Star. While it’s unlikely that Howard will get another opportunity in the NBA, that hasn’t stopped the veteran from trying.

Can Dwight Howard still be an asset off the bench in the NBA?

Dwight Howard last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season. The veteran had plenty of playing time averaging 16.1 minutes in 60 games with a defensive rating of 109.1, which would’ve ranked seventh among the league’s starting centers.

Following his stint with the Lakers, he surprisingly left the NBA and went East to play for Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League in Taiwan. However, his defensive capabilities could surely help some teams in the NBA, including the Lakers and the Suns.

He played 20 games and put up video game numbers against the inferior competition. As per Basketball Asia, he averaged 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, five assists, and 1.2 blocks. While in Taiwan, Howard jokingly invited several NBA superstars to play in the T1 League, especially after a bad performance or a playoff defeat,

“They talking ’bout him coming back to Houston but I think this might be a better look, James Harden come on down too boy!”

Howard left Taiwan and played briefly in Dubai before heading to Puerto Rico. But his heart is seemingly set on a return to the NBA, which hasn’t materialized despite his best efforts. The 38-year-old center could be a valuable veteran presence on a young team like the San Antonio Spurs as a rising defensive superstar like Victor Wembanyama could learn from him.

However, it’s unlikely that Gregg Popovich and the Spurs would entertain signing Howard. But he’s determined and will continue to pester teams to give him an opportunity until he exhausts all avenues.